EZdial.online Chooses Telnyx to Power Its Brin

EZdial.online integrates Telnyx's network to give businesses full control over their voice infrastructure with enterprise-grade reliability and flexibility.

Selecting Telnyx as our BYOC carrier was an easy decision. Their network reliability and flexibility align perfectly with what EZdial.online customers expect from a modern communications platform.” — Bronson Zolik, Founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BFF Software Integrates Telnyx as Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) Provider to Power EZdial.online MCA Dialer Platform

BFF Software today announced the integration of Telnyx as the Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) provider powering voice infrastructure for EZdial.online, its browser-based power dialer and CRM platform built for the Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) industry.

The integration enables EZdial.online to deliver high-performance, browser-based VoIP calling using Telnyx's global communications network, allowing MCA brokers and sales teams to operate without traditional phone hardware or complex SIP configurations.

"Voice quality, reliability, and scalability are non-negotiable in high-volume outbound sales," said Bronson Zolik, Founder of BFF Software. "Integrating Telnyx's infrastructure into EZdial.online gives our users access to enterprise-grade call quality while maintaining the flexibility to use their own numbers and scale on demand."

Powering a New Standard for MCA Dialing Infrastructure

Through this integration, EZdial.online leverages Telnyx's WebRTC-based voice technology, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from their browser with no downloads or hardware requirements. This architecture supports the platform's core mission: simplifying outbound dialing while maximizing agent efficiency.

Key capabilities enabled by the integration include:

• Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) flexibility, allowing users to connect their own Telnyx numbers

• Browser-based VoIP calling via WebRTC, eliminating the need for desk phones or softphones

• High call quality and low latency, optimized for high-volume outbound dialing

• Scalable voice infrastructure, supporting single agents to multi-seat call centers

• Global coverage and number provisioning, enabling teams to expand operations seamlessly

Built for Speed, Scale, and Simplicity

EZdial.online is designed to replace fragmented dialing systems with a unified platform that combines predictive dialing, power dialing, lead management, and CRM integration in a single interface. The addition of Telnyx as the BYOC provider reinforces the platform's commitment to zero-hardware deployment and rapid onboarding.

Sales teams can upload leads, assign caller IDs, and begin dialing within minutes—without the delays typically associated with telecom setup.

Strategic Alignment for Growth

The Telnyx integration aligns with BFF Software's broader strategy to build a scalable, API-driven ecosystem for outbound sales and MCA deal flow management. Telnyx's programmable communications platform and global infrastructure provide the foundation needed to support continued product expansion and enterprise adoption.

Availability

EZdial.online is now available to MCA brokers, ISOs, and sales organizations nationwide. Users can connect their Telnyx account and begin dialing immediately through the platform's browser-based interface.

About BFF Software

BFF Software is a technology company focused on building performance-driven tools for the Merchant Cash Advance and alternative lending industries. Its product portfolio includes EZdial.online, VeriMark.io, VeriBank.io, VeriMatch.io, and BrokerBase.io — a suite of platforms designed to help brokers, ISOs, and lenders operate more efficiently and close more deals. Learn more at bffsoftware.com.

About Telnyx

Telnyx is a global communications platform that provides voice, messaging, and networking services through APIs. Its infrastructure enables businesses to build scalable, high-quality communication solutions with full control over their telecom stack.

Media Contact: BFF Software Email: bronson@bffsoftware.com Website: https://ezdial.online

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