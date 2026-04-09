MASV Expands Global Partner Ecosystem at NAB 2026 to Accelerate End-to-End Media Workflows

MASV is announcing new integration partnerships with Iconik, LucidLink, and IBM Cloud Object Storage at NAB Show 2026.

Integrations with LucidLink, Iconik, IBM, and other platforms bring intelligent managed file transfer to the tools media pros already use

By embedding MASV directly into MAMs, cloud environments, and storage platforms teams already live in, we're removing the last points of friction in the media supply chain.” — Majed Alhajry, MASV CTO

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MASV (massive.io), the leading intelligent managed file transfer (IMFT) solution built for media and entertainment, is announcing a sweeping expansion of its technology partner ecosystem at NAB 2026.

Spanning cloud collaboration to high-performance on-prem storage, these new and upcoming integrations enabled by the MASV API and Agent eliminate workflow bottlenecks, reduce complexity, and add MASV's industry-trusted speed, relentless reliability, and security to tools creators and operators rely on every day.

"These partnerships represent a fundamental shift in how media teams experience file transfer," says MASV CTO Majed Alhajry. "For too long, moving large assets at scale meant stepping outside your core workflow – spinning up a separate tool, managing a manual handoff, or building custom code just to connect systems that should already talk to each other. By embedding MASV directly into MAMs, cloud environments, and storage platforms teams already live in, we're removing the last points of friction in the media supply chain.”

MASV’s latest partner announcements deliver three main capabilities media organizations require: no-code automation enabling end-to-end data pipelines without custom development; unified workflows that keep operators inside their environments while executing terabyte-scale transfers; and enterprise-grade security and compliance.

Iconik: The MASV + Iconik integration already allowed users to send files to Iconik. A recent update allows teams to send assets directly from Backlight’s Iconik MAM via MASV without leaving the application, eliminating inefficient local "double-hop" workflows while preserving metadata.

“The future of media operations is an ecosystem where every tool works in concert,” says Backlight Field CTO Mike Szumlinski. “Our integration with MASV connects intelligent media management with powerful, reliable file transfer – so creative teams can focus on the work, not the workflow. We’re proud to be building that future together.”

IBM Cloud Object Storage: MASV now supports direct integration with IBM Cloud Object Storage via S3-compatible connectivity. Enterprise users can automate high-speed, secure transfers into and out of IBM cloud environments using the MASV API or web interface.

LucidLink Connect (upcoming in Q2) : MASV is integrating with LucidLink Connect to bridge the critical gap between high-speed, secure file ingest and real-time cloud collaboration, allowing distributed teams to instantly move heavy assets from anywhere in the world directly into active collaborative environments.

“LucidLink Connect was built to collapse the distance between where data lives and where creative teams work,” explains LucidLink Chief Product Officer Richard Yu. “The moment a file lands in cloud storage via MASV, it appears in a LucidLink folder across every machine on a distributed team, with no data replication or delay. This enables a fundamentally different way to think about media workflows and collaboration.”

MASV will demonstrate all live integrations – including longstanding integrations with Amazon S3, Mimir, Frame.io, and Wasabi – and preview upcoming partnerships with TrueNAS, Orange Logic, Grass Valley, and GB Labs at NAB Show 2026. Visit massive.io for more information or to schedule a meeting with MASV (North Hall N3142) in Las Vegas.

About MASV

MASV is cloud-based intelligent managed file transfer (IMFT) designed to orchestrate global file movement in cloud, on-prem, and hybrid workflows. Teams of all sizes rely on MASV to deliver large files securely, automatically, and at blazing speeds – with no restrictions, no size limits, and no compromise on reliability, no matter where they are. MASV’s simple, browser-based interface and flexible pricing make it cost-effective for both sporadic and frequent use. The company was founded in Ottawa, Canada, in 2019. To learn more, visit massive.io.

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