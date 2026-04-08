BlockHash Studios Opens Premium Podcast and Content Creation Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada

BlockHash Studios content lounge in Las Vegas

New studio aims to help Las Vegas businesses, creators, and professionals build authority and grow their brands through high-quality digital content.

Today, people don’t just look for businesses — they look for experts they can trust.” — Brandon Zemp

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlockHash Studios , a new premium podcasting and content creation studio, has officially opened its doors in Henderson, Nevada, bringing a professional-grade content production environment to the Las Vegas area for businesses, creators, and entrepreneurs.Founded by podcasting entrepreneur Brandon Zemp, BlockHash Studios was created to meet the growing demand for high-quality digital content as businesses increasingly turn to podcasts, video, and social media to build authority and connect with audiences.“Today, people don’t just look for businesses — they look for experts they can trust,” said Zemp. “Content like podcasts and short-form video gives professionals a powerful way to share their expertise and build relationships with their audience. BlockHash Studios was designed to give Las Vegas businesses and creators a professional environment to produce that content.”Located along the St. Rose Parkway corridor in Henderson, BlockHash Studios features three dedicated creative spaces designed to support a wide range of content production needs.Podcast StudioThe studio’s flagship space is a fully equipped podcast studio designed for professional audio and video production. The room includes broadcast-quality microphones, professional lighting, and multi-camera recording capabilities, enabling guests to produce high-end podcast episodes, interviews, and long-form video content.Content LoungeThe Content Lounge was designed specifically for short-form and social media content, allowing creators and professionals to film reels, TikTok videos, and personal brand content in a polished studio environment.Flex SpaceThe studio also includes a customizable Flex Space that can be configured for product shoots, brand content, photography, course recording, and other creative projects.BlockHash Studios aims to serve a broad range of clients, including entrepreneurs, creators, influencers, local businesses, and professionals such as real estate agents, attorneys, doctors, and consultants who are increasingly using content as part of their marketing strategy.According to Zemp, the studio is designed to make professional content production accessible without requiring businesses to invest in expensive equipment or technical expertise.“Our goal is to give people the tools and environment they need to create great content without the complexity,” he said. “Whether someone wants to start a podcast, produce social media content, or record educational material, the studio provides a turnkey production experience.”The launch of BlockHash Studios comes amid rapid growth in podcasting and creator-driven media, as more companies incorporate digital content into their marketing strategies.BlockHash Studios is now accepting bookings and inviting members of the Las Vegas community to visit the studio and learn more about its services.To follow the studio journey or schedule a visit, interested creators and businesses can follow @BlockHashStudios on Instagram and visit the website at blockhashstudios.com Media Contact:Brandon ZempOwner, BlockHash Studios2520 St. Rose Pkwy Suite 213Henderson, NV 89074Email: brandon@blockhashstudios.comWebsite: blockhashstudios.comInstagram: @BlockHashStudios

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.