98% of Ecommerce Sites Cannot Complete an AI-Driven Transaction

New benchmark of 345+ ecommerce sites finds only 2% ready for AI agent transactions — and nearly 1 in 3 have no path for an agent to buy at all.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 AI Commerce Readiness Index from Aidō Lighthouse – 345+ retailers, ten categories, 110+ automated checks — finds only 2% of ecommerce sites can support autonomous AI transactions end-to-end.2% AI-Ready | 48.1 avg. score (out of 100) | 30% score zero on transactabilityAidō Lighthouse, the Agentic Commerce Readiness Platform, today published the 2026 AI Commerce Readiness Index — the first comprehensive benchmark of ecommerce infrastructure readiness for the age of agentic AI. Across 345+ scans, the average readiness score is 48.1 out of 100. Only 2% of sites reach AI-Ready status — the threshold at which an agent can reliably discover, understand, and transact end-to-end. And 30% return a transactability score of zero: no cart API, no machine-navigable checkout, no path for an agent to act.AI agents are beginning to influence what consumers buy, not just how they search. Morgan Stanley and Bain project agentic commerce will reach up to $385 billion by 2030. The infrastructure question is no longer whether this shift is coming. It is whether the brands investing in it — and the payments companies enabling it — are ready.“Every retailer we scanned had invested in digital transformation. But that investment was built for humans. The infrastructure required for an AI agent to complete a purchase simply was not part of the roadmap, because agents were not yet the customer. 98% of the market is not ready for them.”— Monique Garcia, CEO, Aidō LighthouseKEY FINDINGS• First-mover advantage is almost entirely unclaimed. Only 2% of sites can complete an agent transaction end-to-end. 64% sit in the Developing band — partially ready, but not yet capable of autonomous transactions. The window is open. It will not stay open.• 1 in 3 retailers is a structural dead end for agents. 30% score zero on transactability. When an agent attempts to act, the commerce stack offers no path forward. For payments companies, this is a measurable gap in merchant portfolio readiness. An agent that hits zero on transactability does not retry. It routes to the next result.• Brand scale offers no protection. A global fashion leader scored 100 on discoverability and zero on transactability — an overall score of 44. A digitally-native DTC brand scored 88. The gap is not a function of resources. It is a function of whether agent-compatible infrastructure was ever on the roadmap.• Protocols raise the ceiling; readiness determines whether you can reach it. ACP, UCP, MCP, and WebMCP define how agents transact — but no protocol can create a cart API that does not exist. Retailers and payments partners who build readiness now will be positioned to transact as agent volumes scale.ACCESS THE REPORTThe full 2026 AI Commerce Readiness Index is available at aido-lighthouse.com/learn/2026-ai-commerce-readiness-report.html. Brands can request early access to run a scan and receive a prioritized roadmap with code-level fixes in under five minutes. Enterprise licensing enquiries: info@aido-labs.co.ABOUT AIDŌ LIGHTHOUSEAidō Lighthouse is an AI Commerce Readiness Platform that measures and improves ecommerce readiness for agentic AI. The D/U/T Framework — Discoverability, Understandability, Transactability — evaluates how effectively AI agents can discover, understand, and transact with an ecommerce site across 110+ automated checks. Built by Aidō Labs Inc. Available in beta at aido-lighthouse.com.PRESS CONTACT | info@aido-labs.co | aido-lighthouse.comNOTES TO EDITORSAll scores based on publicly available site data, March 2026. No individual site or brand identified. D/U/T Framework, AI Commerce Readiness Index, and Aidō Lighthouse are proprietary to Aidō Labs Inc.###

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