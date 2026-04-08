EveryDev.ai Launches a Free, Developer-Run Home for AI Builders

Compare 1,800+ AI developer tools, track trending topics, and connect with other AI builders

1,800+ AI developer tools, side-by-side comparisons, trending topics, weekly digests, and a growing developer community

With AI, everyone is a dev. EveryDev.ai is where people building with AI discover tools, compare them, and learn from each other.” — Joe Seifi, Founder of EveryDev.ai

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EveryDev.ai , a free, developer-run platform for people building with AI, launched on Product Hunt this week after cataloging more than 1,800 AI developer tools and growing to over 1,000 users through early organic growth.EveryDev.ai was built to solve a simple problem: the AI tooling ecosystem is moving faster than most developers can realistically track. New models, frameworks, coding assistants, APIs, and infrastructure tools appear constantly, while research is scattered across blog posts, Reddit threads, social posts, and vendor marketing pages.The platform brings that research into one place. Developers can browse the AI developer tools directory , compare tools side by side, track trending topics, read ratings and reviews, follow discussions, and keep up through weekly digests and a daily news feed."I built EveryDev.ai because the AI tooling space was getting harder and harder to keep up with," said Joe Seifi, founder of EveryDev.ai. "With AI, everyone is a dev, but there still wasn't a clear, trusted place to discover useful tools, compare them, and learn from what other builders are actually using."Seifi built EveryDev.ai as a solo, bootstrapped project after spending most of his career in tech at companies including Apple, Disney, Adobe, and Zillow. The platform has grown through word of mouth, with a community of developers using it to discover tools, share what they are building, and follow changes across the AI development ecosystem.In addition to letting developers compare AI developer tools , EveryDev.ai includes developer profiles, community reviews, threaded discussions, trending topic tracking, curated weekly news coverage focused on AI development, and community coding contests.EveryDev.ai is free to use and available now.

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