bioRxiv Launches Article-Level Commenting Built on Multi-Year Hypothesis Partnership

bioRxiv and medRxiv launch article-level commenting with Hypothesis, enabling researchers, educators, and readers to engage directly with preprints.

New commenting experience on bioRxiv and medRxiv lets researchers, educators, and readers engage directly with preprints powered by Hypothesis.

At a time when AI-generated content is reshaping how information circulates, authentic dialogue has never been more important. Commenting gives the research community a space for real questions.” — Joe Ferraro, CEO, Hypothesis

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- bioRxiv and medRxiv, the leading open-access preprint servers for the life and health sciences, have released a new article-level commenting experience that enables researchers, educators, and readers to engage directly with preprints. The launch builds on a long-term partnership with Hypothesis , the social annotation company used by millions of students and instructors each year to support collaborative reading and critical engagement.The collaboration between bioRxiv, medRxiv, and Hypothesis began in 2017 and expanded through a 2022 project supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative , aimed at improving mechanisms for open peer discussion on preprints. The new commenting experience represents the next stage of this effort to advance human-centered engagement in scientific communication.While distinct from Hypothesis's line-by-line social annotation, the commenting feature reflects a shared mission across both organizations: strengthening the conversations readers have with research and with one another. Through its LMS-integrated platform, Hypothesis supports millions of students in developing close reading, critical thinking, and collaborative learning skills — practices that are equally vital in scientific research.With the new commenting functionality, bioRxiv and medRxiv readers can:- Contribute perspectives and insights on preprints- Ask authors and peers questions about methods, findings, and interpretation- Bring journal clubs or research groups into shared discussionThe feature is now live on medRxiv and the Neuroscience category of bioRxiv. Readers can learn more about exploring and participating in discussions at: https://connect.medrxiv.org/news/2022/03/21/commenting_on_preprints About HypothesisHypothesis (Annotation Unlimited, PBC) is on a mission to enable conversations over the world's knowledge. More than 3 million annotators have created nearly 100 million annotations across the web, in the LMS, and now on scientific preprints. Through its LMS-integrated tools, Hypothesis supports millions of students and educators in developing close reading, critical thinking, and collaborative learning skills. Learn more at web.hypothes.is.About bioRxiv and medRxivopenRxiv is a nonprofit organization that serves as the institutional home for bioRxiv and medRxiv, the leading preprint servers for the life and health sciences. As steward of these platforms, openRxiv is committed to advancing the open sharing of scientific research, fostering transparency and collaboration across the global research community, and ensuring that findings are freely accessible to scientists, clinicians, policymakers, and the public — before and beyond formal peer review.###

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