NCDOR Urges Taxpayers To File Before April 15 Deadline

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue urges taxpayers to file state individual income tax returns before April 15, 2026, to avoid interest and penalties. Taxpayers who owe taxes should pay their dues in full by the deadline. Taxpayers can file their return electronically using approved tax preparation software products and use direct deposit for pending refunds. Taxpayers who qualify can file tax returns electronically at no cost.

For taxpayers filing by paper, returns must be postmarked by April 15 to meet the deadline. Changes at the U.S. Postal Service may affect postmarks on paper returns. Taxpayers are advised to review this notice to make sure they receive the appropriate postmark.

Taxpayers unable to file their tax return by April 15 can request an automatic extension of time. An extension to file is not an extension to pay. Therefore, taxpayers must estimate and pay any taxes owed by the deadline to avoid penalties and interest.

Taxpayers can pay their tax using the NCDOR online payment system. If a taxpayer cannot pay their taxes by April 15, 2026, the taxpayer should still file the tax return on time. Any unpaid tax is subject to penalty and interest, which accrues daily. NCDOR encourages taxpayers to pay as much as possible to reduce penalties and interest. You can review more information about payment options.