Henderson County Businesswoman Charged In $1.2 Million State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

Henderson County businesswoman Rachel Ann Rose, 50, of Asheville, NC was arrested and charged on Monday, May 11, 2026, with four counts of felony Embezzlement of State Property, three counts of misdemeanor Willful Failure to File North Carolina Corporation Income Tax Returns, and three counts of misdemeanor Willful Failure to File North Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns. The North Carolina Department of Revenue filed the charges.

Indictments allege that Rose, President of Four Seasons Plumbing, Inc., did knowingly, willfully, and feloniously aid and abet the corporation to embezzle, misapply, or convert to its own use approximately $1,190,952.25 in North Carolina Sales Taxes from May 1, 2022, through August 31, 2025. During this period, she was the responsible person of the corporation and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina Sales Taxes to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Indictments further allege that as the responsible person of the corporation, Rose willfully failed to file North Carolina Corporation Income Tax Returns for Four Seasons Plumbing, Inc. for tax years 2022, 2023, and 2024. In addition, she willfully failed to file North Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns for tax years 2022, 2023, and 2024 to report personal income from the corporation.

Rose appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $200,000 unsecured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for May 18, 2026, in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Rose resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.