Ferguson Federal Credit Union Returns to CBS and CAMS-ii Core Processing Platform

GOLDSBORO, WV, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Business Systems, Inc. (CBS) is pleased to announce that Ferguson Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Monticello, Mississippi, has returned to CBS and the CAMS-ii Core Processing System as its core technology partner. After six months back on the CAMS-ii platform, Ferguson Federal Credit Union reports a successful core conversion and a strong, positive operational experience.

This renewed partnership reflects Ferguson Federal Credit Union’s confidence in CBS’s ability to deliver a comprehensive, reliable, and future-focused core processing solution that supports both operational excellence and long-term strategic growth.

“Coming back to CBS truly felt like coming home,” said Vernon Clevenger, CEO of Ferguson Federal Credit Union. “Our core conversion was smooth and well-supported, and after six months on CAMS-ii, we are extremely pleased with the system’s performance and the responsiveness of the CBS team. The platform supports our daily operations efficiently and positions us well for continued growth. We knew we needed a trusted partner who understands our goals and delivers exceptional support, and that’s exactly what CBS provides.”

Ferguson Federal Credit Union’s return underscores CBS’s reputation for long-standing client relationships and high client satisfaction. The CAMS-ii platform offers a fully integrated, all-in-one core processing solution designed to simplify operations, improve data accessibility, and deliver a seamless, connected member experience across all channels.

Ken Hunt, Vice President of CBS, shared, “We’re excited to welcome Ferguson Federal Credit Union back and even more pleased to hear about their positive experience since returning. A successful conversion and strong early operational results speak volumes about the CAMS ii platform and our commitment to hands on client support. We look forward to growing alongside Ferguson Federal Credit Union as they continue to serve their members and expand their reach.”

Through CAMS-ii, Ferguson Federal Credit Union is leveraging modern tools including digital banking integration, automated back-office workflows, and online account opening; providing a solid foundation for ongoing operational efficiency, enhanced member service, and future growth through this renewed partnership.

About Ferguson Federal Credit Union

Ferguson Federal Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial institution headquartered in Monticello, Mississippi, dedicated to providing affordable financial products and exceptional member service to its community. For more information, visit www.fergusonfcu.org.

About Commercial Business Systems, Inc. (CBS)

For over 45 years, CBS has provided credit unions nationwide with powerful, integrated technology solutions that simplify operations and enhance the member experience. Its flagship product, CAMS-ii, offers an all-in-one core processing platform with built-in digital banking, lending, and reporting capabilities. To learn more, visit www.camsbycbs.com.

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