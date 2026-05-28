HotelComply Launches Automated Privacy Workflows for Hotel Portfolios

Privacy compliance software for hotel portfolios. Manage data flows, vendor compliance, guest data requests, and audit-ready records for CCPA, CPRA, and GDPR.

Hotel portfolios are being held to enterprise-grade privacy expectations, but most teams are still managing the work through disconnected spreadsheets, inboxes, and vendor records.” — Chris Suarez

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotelComply today announced a major product update to its privacy operations platform for hotel portfolios, expanding its vendor intelligence library and automation capabilities for hospitality teams managing CCPA, CPRA, and GDPR workflows across multiple properties.

Hotel portfolios are increasingly expected to maintain a current, documented understanding of how personal data moves across PMS environments, booking engines, payment processors, loyalty platforms, WiFi, CCTV, food and beverage systems, marketing tools, HR systems, OTAs, analytics platforms, and third-party vendors. In practice, many operators still rely on spreadsheets, inboxes, legal memos, vendor contracts, and property-level workarounds that are difficult to standardize or keep current.

HotelComply is designed to close that gap by turning privacy operations into repeatable workflows. The platform helps operators map vendor systems, document records of processing, track Data Processing Agreement status, manage guest rights requests, and generate audit-ready documentation for legal review, diligence, insurer inquiries, internal governance, and regulatory response.

The latest update expands HotelComply’s hospitality-specific vendor library to include more than 50 commonly used hotel technology providers, with structured reference data for vendor roles, personal information categories, CPRA classification, GDPR processing context, DPA status tracking, and contract review workflows. The platform uses this vendor intelligence to help operators start from their actual hotel tech stack rather than a blank compliance form.

“Hotel portfolios are being held to enterprise-grade privacy expectations, but most teams are still managing the work through disconnected spreadsheets, inboxes, and vendor records,” said Chris Suarez, Founder of HotelComply. “We built HotelComply to give operators a practical operating layer for privacy — one that automates the repetitive documentation work while keeping legal judgment, review, and approval in human hands.”

HotelComply’s automation supports core privacy operations workflows, including:

Vendor stack intake and automated data-map seeding

Records of processing activity generation

CPRA and GDPR vendor role classification

DPA status tracking and clause review workflows

Guest rights request management and SLA tracking

Audit Pack generation with supporting records

Portfolio-level compliance dashboards and action items

Unlike generic compliance tools, HotelComply is built around hospitality workflows. The platform organizes privacy documentation around the systems hotels actually use, including PMS, CRS, payment, loyalty, marketing, restaurant reservation, payroll, surveillance, WiFi, OTA, analytics, and advertising platforms.

The platform is not designed to replace attorneys or privacy counsel. Instead, HotelComply provides an organized, current operational record that helps hotel teams and their advisors review facts, identify gaps, and maintain documentation more consistently.

HotelComply is currently onboarding a limited number of Foundation Partners through a founder-led implementation program. Participating operators receive setup support, preferred pricing, and direct input into the product roadmap as HotelComply expands additional portfolio compliance workflows.

For more information, contact chris@hotelcomply.com

.

About HotelComply

HotelComply is a privacy operations and data-governance platform built for hotel portfolios, asset managers, and management companies. The platform helps hospitality teams map data flows, manage vendor compliance, track Data Processing Agreements, handle guest rights requests, and maintain audit-ready records for CCPA, CPRA, and GDPR. HotelComply is designed to turn privacy obligations into repeatable operational workflows across multi-property hotel organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.