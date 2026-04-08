Data-driven decision making without compromise: Datafeed demonstrates how European AI frameworks accelerate innovation

MachineLearning Evolution

Amsterdam startup Datafeed completes feasibility study for a 'privacy-by-design' AI application that protects decision-makers, backed by government support.

Data is only as powerful as the clarity it provides.” — Rodrigo L.J. Wielhouwer

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the need for rapid, data-driven decision-making grows exponentially, many European entrepreneurs view the strict requirements of the upcoming AI Act and the GDPR as a brake on innovation. Today, Amsterdam-based startup Datafeed announces the successful completion of an intensive feasibility study for a secure SaaS application that resolves this dilemma. Made possible with financial support from the Province of North Holland and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy (EZK), this project proves that strict data regulation is the key to future-proof decision-making.A secure bridge to innovationDecision-makers are constantly seeking ways to work faster and smarter. Driven by this need for efficiency, professionals are increasingly turning to public generative AI chatbots, often failing to recognise the potential risks of uploading commercially sensitive information or personal data. “We see an enormous drive to harness the power of AI. Many professionals feel they are starting on the back foot if they don't use these tools,” says Rodrigo L.J. Wielhouwer, founder of Datafeed. “Instead of focusing on the limitations, we wanted to build on what can be done safely. We have created an environment where innovating with data is secure, accessible, and fully compliant.”The path from data to decisionDatafeed's application is not designed to generate definitive analyses or interpretations directly. “While that would be fantastic, it is scientifically impossible, especially given the vast diversity of scenarios we work with,” explains Wielhouwer. However, the application does solve the crucial first step of safeguarding fundamental data quality and relevance. Acting as an essential gatekeeper, it uses a proprietary AI model. Through its innovative layered architecture, the software evaluates the quality, relevance, and scores the actionability of structured and unstructured files in relation to the specified objective of a decision-maker.Wielhouwer: “Before conducting analyses or drawing conclusions, one must ask: Do I have the right data to make an informed decision? Our application provides the answer in a fraction of the time and without security risks.”Where machine intelligence ends and human creativity flourishesOnce the data evaluation is complete, the SaaS application provides a seamless transition to Datafeed's comprehensive services, including data cleansing, targeted research, and full interpretation. While the AI application validates and evaluates the data, human expertise ensures that the results align with real-world complexity by providing judgement, intuition and ethical oversight. During this stage, Datafeed combines data science (pattern identification), psychology (behavioural analysis) and industry expertise (strategic formulation) to translate data into actionable insights for decision-makers.Successful validationDuring the feasibility study, the technological and legal foundations of this vision were successfully validated. “The government's innovation stimulus was a crucial catalyst,” emphasises Wielhouwer. “The support from the Province of North Holland enabled us to thoroughly validate the technical complexity and strict legal compliance requirements without compromising on quality.”Having received the green light for further development, Datafeed is ready to simplify the path from data to decision.About DatafeedDatafeed ICG B.V. is an Amsterdam-based startup dedicated to helping decision-makers. Guided by the philosophy of empowerment through simplification, Datafeed aims to bridge the gap between data and decision-making. By combining data science with behavioural psychology and industry-specific knowledge, Datafeed transforms complexity into understandable, actionable insights.

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