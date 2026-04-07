Digitad Redefines Digital Visibility One Year After Canada’s AI Search Revolution

Digitad launches a proprietary SEO/GEO Audit to help Canadian brands secure visibility across LLMs and prepare for the shift toward agentic, AI-driven search.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year ago, the Canadian digital landscape underwent its most seismic shift in a decade with the official rollout of AI Overviews (AIO). Today, Digitad , a leading national performance marketing agency, has announced the launch of its SEO/ GEO Audit . This specialized framework is designed to help Canadian businesses maintain visibility and drive performance across both traditional search engines and the rapidly expanding ecosystem of Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.The Post-Click Reality: Surviving March 2025Since the integration of Large Language Models (LLMs) into search engines in March 2025, Canadian businesses have faced a sharp decline in traditional organic traffic. As AI engines provide instant answers directly on the search page, the reliance on the "classic blue link" has evaporated."We saw the writing on the wall in early 2025," says Florian Valloire, SEO Director at Digitad. "The drop in organic clicks wasn't a failure of SEO; it was a fundamental change in human behavior. To ensure our clients' continued growth, we didn't abandon traditional SEO; we evolved it. We are now layering generative intelligence optimization on top of our proven algorithmic expertise."The Digitad Pivot: The GEO Audit & FrameworkTo counter the traffic gap, Digitad developed a proprietary framework that moves beyond traditional search metrics. The agency’s new GEO Audit and implementation strategy include:Technical LLM Readiness: Advanced schema and entity mapping to ensure brand data is "machine-readable" for AI crawlers."Answer-First" Content Strategy: A complete overhaul of content production, prioritizing structured, authoritative data that AI models prefer to cite as primary sources.New-Gen KPIs: Moving beyond "Clicks" to track "Share of Voice"—measuring brand mentions, citations, and sentiment within LLM responses.From Search to Action: Preparing for Agentic SearchAs 2026 progresses, Digitad is already transitioning clients toward Agentic Search. This next phase involves optimizing digital assets for "AI Agents"—autonomous systems that don't just find information but perform tasks (like booking services or purchasing products) on behalf of the user."Search is becoming transactional at the agent level," adds Thomas Joachim, Head of Performance at Digitad. "Our clients are being prepared for a world where an AI agent—not a human—is the primary visitor to their website. If your site isn't 'Agent-Ready,' you're losing the sale before it even begins."Quantifiable Results: Quality Over QuantityWhile total organic click volume has shifted, Digitad’s GEO-focused clients are seeing superior bottom-line results:Higher Conversion Rates: Traffic reaching the site is more qualified, as the AI has already "pre-vetted" the user's intent.Increased Brand Citations: Clients are appearing as "Verified Sources" in 40% more AI-generated summaries than in 2025.Greater Authority: A measurable rise in brand mentions across non-traditional search platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini.Future-Proofing: The Claude AdvantageStaying ahead of the curve, Digitad is currently integrating optimization strategies for Claude (Anthropic) and other high-reasoning models. By diversifying visibility across multiple LLMs, Digitad ensures that Canadian brands are not dependent on a single ecosystem, but are visible wherever the "New-Gen" consumer chooses to ask a question.About DigitadDigitad is a digital performance agency based in Montreal. Its experts specialize in 360° strategies, including SEO, SEM, social media advertising & content, website creation and data analytics. Acting as an externalized web marketing department, the agency's mission is to make high-level digital marketing accessible and transparent for SMEs. Digitad's team combines technical expertise with a human-centric approach, focusing on data-driven results and AI implementation for productivity. With over 800 clients, its key role in the Intégral collective is defined by its commitment towards generating sustainable growth and measurable pride for its business partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.