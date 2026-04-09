No Sleep Beverage Launches Portfolio Platform with Three Strategic Acquisitions

Whiskey Del Bac's founders Stephen and Amanda Paul share a toast in the Sonoran environment that inspired their brand

Spirits group No Sleep Beverage launches rollup portfolio with acquisitions of Whiskey Del Bac, Nine Banded Whiskey, & Ume Plum Liqueur

The best way to invest in the beverage alcohol space is to roll up a portfolio, introduce efficiencies while professionalizing operations, and prepare for exit through this current down cycle” — Nick Papanicolaou, CEO of No Sleep Beverage

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- No Sleep Beverage is pleased to announce the launch of No Sleep Beverage Inc., a new platform company formed through the acquisition and roll-up of three high-growth beverage alcohol brands. The new entity represents the next phase of growth for No Sleep Beverage, expanding beyond venture investing and consulting into full portfolio ownership and operations.At launch, the Company will include: Whiskey Del Bac (Tucson, Arizona), Nine Banded Whiskey (Austin, Texas), and Ume Plum Liqueur (New York, New York). The No Sleep team plans to selectively add complementary brands over time.Nick Papanicolaou, No Sleep Beverage’s CEO, says “We believe the best way to invest in the beverage alcohol space is to roll up a portfolio of iconic brands, introduce efficiencies from the portfolio while professionalizing operations, and prepare them for exit when this industry has worked through the current down cycle.”The genesis for the rollup concept came after recognizing a fundamental challenge facing startup beverage alcohol brands. “Selling costs are often the biggest barrier for a brand’s success,” says David No, No Sleep Beverage’s CFO “By sharing infrastructure across a portfolio, we create operating leverage and synergies that improve each brand’s path to profitability.”No Sleep recognizes the importance of creating a portfolio where the brands can work together to grow their collective value, while addressing white spaces in the market. “The market is pessimistic about beverage alcohol,” notes CMO Charlie Rodman. “It’s harder at the moment, but there remain ample opportunities for consumer-centric brands that can build an emotional relationship with their audience.”Papanicolaou adds “We are excited to partner with these three great brands and bring them our tested, data-driven approach to scale them to their full potential.”The portfolio will initially focus on Phoenix, Tucson, Austin, and Southeast Florida, with select distribution in other markets.To learn more, visit www.nosleepbeverage.com/nsbinc About No Sleep BeverageNo Sleep Beverage launched in 2023 as a beverage investment and consulting firm, having made investments into brands like Madre Mezcal, Barr Hill Gin, Yoju Classic Cocktails, and Artet Cannabis Aperitif. The executive team brings nearly 50 years of combined beverage alcohol experience. Their vision for No Sleep Beverage is to find and grow brands that transcend their liquid proposition by offering unique cultural touchstones to consumers.About Whiskey Del BacBased in Tucson, Arizona Whiskey Del Bac innovated a distinctly Southwestern approach to making American Single Malt Whiskey. By drying their barley over a mesquite fire, Whiskey Del Bac has created an uncompromising and pioneering love letter to the Sonoran Desert that captures the spirit and terroir of their home.About Nine Banded WhiskeyNine Banded saw how American Whiskey has changed from simple pleasure to a category chasing allocations and accolades. Their goal is to offer a whiskey that shares Austin’s uninhibited, unpretentious, and welcoming style to make whiskey fun for the next generation of consumers.About Ume Plum LiqueurOver the last few years, Ume has developed a cult following in some of NYC’s top cocktail bars. With its striking purple hue, half the sugar of other aperitifs, a sessionable 17% ABV, and a tart-sweet profile, Ume is the only aperitif that transcends sunset moments to hang with you all night long.

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