NVBDC Certified Success Story: Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc.

Jim Evans. CEO and Founder, Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc Jim Evans meeting the Denny's team at NVBDC Nationals 2025

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), we are proud to highlight veteran-owned businesses that are making a significant impact across industries. One such company is Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc., led by CEO and Founder Jim Evans, a veteran whose leadership, vision, and commitment to service continue to drive success.From Military Leadership to Business InnovationJim Evans founded Sevan Multi-Site Solutions (Sevan) in 2011 with a group of partners who shared a clear vision: to become the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, and construction services to organizations operating across multiple sites.Evans graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and later earned his MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. His military career included service with the 82nd Airborne Division and the 10th Special Forces Group, completing missions in nine countries. Evans is also a graduate of the U.S. Army Airborne, Ranger, Special Forces, and HALO schools.After his military service, Evans built an extensive career in finance and global development, working with J.P. Morgan Chase and Lendlease before launching Sevan.Building a Global Multi-Site Solutions LeaderToday, Sevan employs more than 400 professionals across the United States and supports some of the world’s largest organizations, including AAFES, BP, 7-Eleven, Denny’s/Keke’s, McDonald’s, Verizon, Starbucks, Kroger, and Walmart.The company provides turnkey services including program management, real estate and development, architecture and engineering, construction, civil services, zoning and permitting, reality capture and BIM services, and technology and data analytics.Sevan’s work spans seven core sectors: restaurant, grocery, fuel, convenience store and car wash, retail, government, healthcare and pharmacy, and housing and hospitality.To deliver these services with speed, clarity, and accountability, Sevan uses a proprietary integrated system, called 7Xcellence, for multi-site program delivery. 7Xcellence connects planning, permitting, design, construction, and analytics into one synchronized workflow, reducing risk, accelerating timelines, and increasing ROI. Whether clients engage in one service or all seven, 7Xcellence ensures every project moves efficiently from start to handover, providing measurable results and real impact.NVBDC Certification Strengthening Business RelationshipsSevan is a certified Veteran-Owned Business (VOB) and has been a member of NVBDC since 2022. This certification has already helped strengthen key business relationships.Through NVBDC membership and certification, Sevan has developed and expanded connections with major organizations, including Walmart and Denny’s/Keke’s. These relationships continue to open doors for new opportunities and collaborations.Sevan is currently working with Walmart and Sam’s Club, supporting a wide range of multi-site programs across retail and facilities infrastructure. Since beginning its partnership with Walmart in 2019, Sevan has completed and is actively managing numerous projects nationwide, including fuel site work, store remodels, vision center upgrades, fire protection initiatives, and more than 100 infrastructure improvements, such as adding trash enclosures. In addition, Sevan is supporting Sam’s Club with large-scale rollout efforts, including hundreds of special project initiatives. These efforts demonstrate Sevan’s ability to deliver complex, high-volume programs with consistency, speed, and quality across national portfolios.The company also maintains a partnership with Denny’s and Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, completing three tenant finish-out projects in McKinney, TX; Mt. Juliet, TN; and Donelson, TN. This partnership began in early 2024, showcasing Sevan’s expertise in delivering high-quality multi-site solutions for well-known restaurant brands.During a recent NVBDC annual meeting, Sevan leaders connected with representatives from Denny’s to explore collaboration opportunities related to the development and construction of additional Keke’s locations.The Power of NVBDC NetworkingFor Sevan, NVBDC events have become valuable networking platforms.At a recent NVBDC event in Spartanburg, the team met with members who specialize in commercial real estate, development, permitting, zoning, and land use. These discussions opened the door to potential collaboration opportunities in several markets.According to Evans, opportunities like these demonstrate the value of NVBDC’s growing community of veteran-owned businesses and corporate partners.Showcasing Veteran-Owned ExcellenceSevan proudly highlights its veteran-owned business status across its marketing platforms.The company often refers to the recognitions and certifications it receives as “merit badges” that showcase its strengths and achievements. These include honors from Great Place to Work, Inc. Magazine, Associated Builders and Contractors, and Fortune Magazine, alongside its NVBDC Veteran-Owned Business certification.The NVBDC Certified VOB logo is prominently featured across Sevan’s website, presentations, social media platforms, and company marketing materials.Investing in Training and DevelopmentSevan places a strong emphasis on professional development through initiatives such as Sevan University, which provides a library of courses and structured learning plans for team members.Evans noted that NVBDC’s training resources and educational programs align with the company’s commitment to continuous learning and professional growth.Looking Toward the FutureEvans believes NVBDC certification will continue to play an important role in Sevan’s growth.Because of the credibility and rigor associated with NVBDC certification, the designation is widely trusted across the business community. In fact, several of Sevan’s customers encouraged the company to pursue NVBDC certification to highlight its veteran ownership and long-standing support for the veteran community.For Evans and his team, being part of NVBDC is both a business advantage and a meaningful connection to the veteran community. Sevan looks forward to continuing its relationship with NVBDC while promoting the leadership, innovation, and value that veteran-owned businesses bring to the marketplace.Learn more about Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. by visiting their website: https://www.sevan.com About NVBDCTo learn more about NVBDC Certification and the Certified Success Initiative, visit www.nvbdc.org The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly at (888) CERTIFIED.

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