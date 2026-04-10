Urban Hub Preston: Modern Student Living Made Simple

Modern student studios in Preston with premium amenities, flexible options, and a prime location near UCLan. Book early for 2026–2027 at Urban Hub.

PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The housing needs of students moving to Preston for their studies require housing options that offer comfort & easy access to essential services and activities that positively enhance their daily routines. The growing demand for student housing presents an opportunity for Urban Hub to offer contemporary studio apartments with high-quality on-site facilities.Urban Hub is ideally located in Preston, offering contemporary living options that harmonise private and communal life. For students seeking affordable, safe, and secure housing with quick access to essential amenities, this is a great choice. Urban Hub offers a comprehensive, well-connected living option for students preparing for the 2026–2027 school year.Urban Hub offers a range of well-designed studio options that cater to diverse resident preferences and budget requirements. At Urban Hub, we follow a dual-living concept, which comprises separate spaces that enable residents to live independently while remaining part of the community.Urban Hub's Studios1. The Silver Studio The Silver Studio is the ideal accommodation option for students seeking an affordable yet comfortable place, as it costs £165 per week. The studio area offers 20 square metres of space and includes a living and study area, a modern kitchenette, and a private ensuite bathroom.2. The Gold StudioThe Gold Studio is a classic update to the Silver Studio and is priced at £179 per week for those who want a little extra space. It features an updated layout with an ensuite bathroom, a complete kitchenette, a ¾ bed, and a lounge area for daily life movements, covering around 22 square metres.​3. The Platinum StudioPriced at £205 per week, the Platinum Studio at Urban Hub is thoughtfully designed for students seeking a premium experience at a fair price. The studio area measures 25 square meters and includes a private ensuite bathroom, a modern kitchenette, and a larger lounge area.4. The Rhodium StudioUrban Hub also caters to students who want more room or communal living. The Rhodium Studio at Urban Hub costs £231 per week and is ideal for two people or those seeking shared living. It has a total area of 30 square meters and includes a double bed, a separate lounge and dining spaces, an ensuite bathroom, and a modern kitchenette.​5. The Rhodium Plus StudioThe Rhodium Plus Studio offers the highest level of comfort at a weekly cost of £247. The largest option, covering approximately 42 square meters, provides an extravagant, spacious living space with a large lounge area, dining areas, a bedroom with a double bed, & a private ensuite with kitchen facilities.The on-site staff members offer extra support to residents by being available to assist them whenever needed.Urban Hub offers more than its well-designed studios; it provides multiple facilities that support students' academic needs and personal activities. With more than ten shared spaces, residents can access features like-1. Quiet study zones,2. Social lounges3. Fully equipped gym4. Rooftop patio5. Cinema room6. Gaming areaand many more that help students maintain a balanced lifestyle.Students who live at Urban Hub student housing are within walking distance of PureGym Preston, Tesco Express, and the University (UClan. The Red Rose Bowl is also easily accessible to students, as it is within walking distance of their campus.Urban Hub creates a community space which lets its residents maintain their personal boundaries. The accommodation structure enables students to engage in social interactions and develop a sense of community, while their studio spaces serve as private spaces that foster a positive self-engaging atmosphere for academic growth.Urban Hub is expected to see high demand as students begin booking for the 2026-2027 academic year. Students in Preston may consider Urban Hub a reliable accommodation option, offering a central location, exceptional facilities, and multiple options. Make your reservations before the studios fill up!

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