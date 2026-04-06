Governor Abbott Appoints Three to Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee

TEXAS, April 6 - April 6, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Don Frazier, Ph.D. and Greg Sindelar and appointed Ernesto Rodriguez, III to the Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on September 1, 2027. Frazier will continue to serve as chair of the Committee. The Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee was established to promote patriotic education and increase awareness of the Texas values that continue to stimulate boundless prosperity across this state.

Don Frazier, Ph.D. of Kerrville is the director of The Texas Center at Schreiner University and is the creator of the E Pluribus Texas. Previously, he served for more than 30 years in college classrooms across Texas and has authored several books on Texas history. He is an elected member of The Philosophical Society of Texas, a scholar and director of the Texas Historical Foundation, and a fellow of the Texas State Historical Association. He has also worked in heritage and cultural tourism across the state and helped design museums and advised historical sites in Abilene and Kerrville, as well as other places in Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana. He is currently an advisor to The Alamo Historical Advisory Committee. Frazier received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from The University of Texas at Arlington and a Master of Arts and a Doctor of Philosophy in History from Texas Christian University.

Greg Sindelar of Austin is the Chief Executive Officer for the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF). He also serves as interim president and chief executive office of America First Policy Institute. Previously, he served as the chief operating officer from 2014-2021 and as director of operations from 2007-2014 for TPPF. He is a member of Teneo and the Senior Aggie Leadership Council. Additionally, he is a board member of America First Works and former big brother for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Texas. Sindelar received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University.

Ernesto Rodriguez, III of San Antonio is the senior curator, historian and Alamo history lecturer at Alamo Trust, Inc. He is dedicated to scholarly research that underpins interpretative planning for the future Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, as well as a greater understanding of The Alamo’s archive and artifact collections. His work has been featured in news outlets including Texas Monthly magazine and ABC News’ Good Morning America. He is a member of the Texas Association of Museums and the American Alliance of Museums. Additionally, he is a member of the San Antonio Edgewood Lions Club. Rodriguez received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in History from St. Mary’s University.