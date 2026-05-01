Texas Sets New Record For Total Jobs With March Job Gains

TEXAS, May 1 - May 1, 2026 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas’ skilled workforce as a magnet for business investment as the state set a new record of 14,403,500 total nonfarm jobs with a gain of 46,800 jobs over the month of March and a gain of 117,200 jobs from March 2025 to March 2026.

“Texas is where free enterprise flourishes and jobs grow,” said Governor Abbott. “Year after year, our state sets new records because we believe in hard work, cutting burdensome regulations, and the power of capitalism. Texas' skilled workforce is ready to reach new heights and keep our state the economic engine of America."

March labor market data from the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas added 46,800 nonfarm jobs over the month of March, reaching a new high of 14,403,500 total jobs.

Texas gained 117,200 jobs from March 2025 to March 2026, outpacing the national annual job growth rate.

Texans working, including self-employed Texans, totaled 15,236,600.

The Texas labor force totaled 15,916,600 after adding 82,200 people over the last 12-month period.

Texas has now gained nearly 2.6 million jobs since January 2015 when Governor Abbott took office.

Last week, Governor Abbott delivered remarks at Texas State University (TXST) and highlighted the importance of the TXST Concrete Industry Management program, which equips Texas students with the skills needed for high-demand careers and creates a direct pathway from the classroom to the workforce.