Kasia Carr Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kasia Carr, founder of H.O.K.E. Academy, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how innovative, student-centered education empowers young learners to reach their highest potential.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have built lasting success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Carr explores how cultivating a creative learning environment and balancing rigorous academics with creativity develops well-rounded, confident students. She also breaks down how fostering strong school culture, mentorship, and innovative strategies in private education can drive meaningful, measurable results.Kasia Carr’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/kasia-carr

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