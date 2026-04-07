CHINESE RAP ICON GAI MAKES HIS LAS VEGAS DEBUT

One Night Only. Saturday, April 11, 2026 · Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas. Special Guest: Bridge. The Only Announced North American Date on the Tour.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideali Projects — a global entertainment company — brings Chinese hip-hop icon GAI (Zhou Yan) to Las Vegas for the very first time. For one night only at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, April 11, 2026, this marks the sole announced North American stop on the GAI EVOLUTION 2026 WORLD TOUR Overseas Chapter, featuring special guest Bridge, one of the most compelling voices in Chinese rap, making this an essential night for fans of both artists and for anyone with a pulse on hip-hop’s global future.Before going global, GAI EVOLUTION already rewrote the playbook at home. From 2024 to 2025, the tour delivered ten consecutive sold-out arena performances — then went further, staging Chinese rap's first-ever 360-degree stadium concert, with every ticket claimed within seconds of release. This was a record-breaking moment and ushered in Chinese hip-hop's "Stadium Era."GAI's live performances are in a category of their own. Fans describe the experience as "a blaze-and-shockthat stays in your DNA" — and the statistics back it up. Thunderous hip-hop intensity fused with rawemotional storytelling, powerhouse vocals, high-impact visuals, and a zero-distance surge of crowd energycombine to create something that transcends the traditional concert format.The setlist draws from GAI's full catalog — classics, anthems, and tear-jerking ballads, tracing the full arc of an artist who has moved from boundary-pushing pioneer to era-defining standard-bearer — without ever losing the sincerity that built his following.GAI EVOLUTION is more than a concert tour. It is a declaration — bringing a fully realized "New Chinese-style Rap" aesthetic system, rooted in Chinese cultural DNA, to the international stage at its highest standard. At Dolby Live at Park MGM, one of Las Vegas' most prestigious live music venues, April 11 represents a landmark moment for Chinese hip-hop's place on the global cultural map.For Ideali Projects, it is an intentional moment to deliver this cultural momentum to North America. Hip-hop, since its inception in the United States, has grown into a global phenomenon — reshaped, reinterpreted, and re-energized by international artists. GAI represents one of the most compelling expressions of this journey in the East, building a distinctly Eastern voice within one of the most globally popular music genres. Bringing GAI to Las Vegas is about spotlighting how far hip-hop has traveled, and where it’s going next.It is exactly what Ideali Projects were built for — bridging worlds, commanding stages, and bringing the culture to where it's never been before.This event is presented by Ideali Projects, in association with D.M.G Music, Vism, and GCM.EVENT DETAILSDATE & TIMESaturday, April 11, 2026Doors 7:00 PM · Show 8:00 PMVENUEDolby Live at Park MGM3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas,NV 89109TICKETSGeneral On-Sale Now Ticketmaster & venue channelsABOUT IDEALI PROJECTSIdeali Projects is a global entertainment company producing premium content and live events distinguished by cultural specificity and built for international reach. Backed by a multidisciplinary team of producers, creatives, and live event specialists, Ideali Projects develops narrative-driven experiences from concept to stage — spanning feature films, mobile-first series, and large-scale concerts. By bringing together global talent, cultural insight, and modern production, the company creates stories and live entertainment that move seamlessly across cultures, pairing creative vision with world-class execution. Ideali Projects builds entertainment that travels — elevating underrepresented voices, fostering cross-border collaboration, and shaping the next generation of global pop culture.PRESS KIT

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