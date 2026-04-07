M-Tac Expands Product Coverage as Demand for Tactical Gear Continues into 2026

M-Tac US

Updated catalog reflects expanded apparel and equipment range across more than 1,100 products

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for tactical and military equipment continues across the U.S. market, M-Tac US has completed a large-scale expansion of its product coverage, significantly increasing the depth and structure of its online catalog.

The expanded catalog now spans more than 1,100 products across men's tactical and women's tactical apparel, military gear, outdoor gear, tactical footwear, and equipment. New additions cover a wide range of categories, including tactical clothing, t-shirts, boots, and field gear. Existing product listings have been updated with more detailed Product Features sections, giving customers a clearer picture of materials, construction, and intended use before purchase.

New seasonal clothing collections for men and women have been added alongside a significantly expanded tactical equipment range. The gear catalog now includes dedicated sections for Load-bearing Gear, Camouflage, Pouches, and Medical Gear, covering plate carriers, chest rigs, medical pouches, tourniquet solutions, camouflage suits, and more. The pouch selection features a range of tactical pouches, as well as holsters designed for professional and field use. The broader product range reflects usage across training environments, field activity, everyday wear, and operational support roles.

M-Tac products are built for real-world conditions. Apparel and equipment across the catalog are constructed from durable, field-tested materials, including ripstop fabrics, reinforced stitching, and hardware selected for performance under demanding conditions. Each product category is developed with attention to functional design, ensuring that gear performs reliably whether in a training environment, an outdoor setting, or an operational context.

The catalog serves a wide range of users — from military personnel, law enforcement officers, and first responders to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and professionals who require dependable equipment for active field use. The expanded women's tactical line and seasonal collections reflect growing demand across a broader customer base, with product options suited to varied environments and activity levels.

M-Tac is a global brand specializing in military and tactical clothing, combat equipment, and accessories. The brand has maintained an active presence in the tactical equipment sector since 2014.

For more information, visit:

https://m-tac.us/

https://m-tac.us/blogs/news

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