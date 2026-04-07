Līhuʻe airport optimization plan – public meeting materials now available online

Main, News Posted on Apr 6, 2026 in Airports News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) has completed a series of public meetings to share information and gather community input on the Līhuʻe Airport Optimization Plan (LAOP).

The March meetings, offered in person and online, provided an overview of the purpose and goals of the LAOP, which focuses on optimizing existing airport facilities to improve safety, enhance operational efficiency and environmental sustainability, as well as to improve passenger experience — while remaining responsive to community values and concerns. Līhuʻe Airport is the only commercial service airport on Kauaʻi and plays a vital role in supporting residents, visitors, cargo and emergency services.

For those who were unable to attend the meetings in person — or who would like to review the information again — meeting materials, recording of the presentation and a comment form are now available on the LAOP project website at http://www.lihoptimizationplan.com. The comment period will be available for input through Friday, April 17, 2026, allowing community members to review the information and share input on the LAOP at their convenience

The HDOT encourages continued community participation as the planning process moves forward. Public input received during the meetings and through the project website will help inform the development of the Līhuʻe Airport Optimization Plan.

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Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]