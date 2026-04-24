Full closures of Kiʻonaʻole Road continue for storm recovery work

Main, News Posted on Apr 23, 2026 in Highways News

Kamehameha Highway On-Ramp to the Westbound H-3 Freeway will be Closed Beginning, Mid-May for Repairs.

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers of the continued full closure and detour of Kiʻonaʻole Road, as well as night work for culvert and drainage repairs along the roadway.

Recent Kona Lows and heavy rain events caused the failure of an underground culvert at the Halekou Interchange along Kiʻonaʻole Road. This resulted in the loss of structural support for the roadway, slope stability and the embankment, exposing sections of the culvert.

Repair efforts began the evening of Monday, April 20 as crews began to demolish and remove the old roadway and culverts. The scope of the work also includes excavation of a new concrete line drainage channel and reinforced box drain, slope stabilization measures, removal of debris and brush in existing drainage channel, roadway reconstruction, etc.

Daytime and nighttime work hours, from Monday to Sunday, are being utilized to expedite this repair work. Daytime hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nighttime work hours are from 5 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. the following day.

Outside of work hours, the full closure and detour will remain in effect. For access to Koʻolau Ballrooms along Kiʻonaʻole Road, motorists will be detoured via Luluku Road, where they may continue on through Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden on Hoʻomaluhia Private Road/Park Access Road, to reach Kiʻonaʻole Road at the H-3 Freeway overpass.

In mid-May, the Kamehameha Highway on-ramp to the westbound H-3 Freeway will be closed 24-hours a day, seven days a week as crews work on repairs along the ramp. This work is anticipated to take one month. To access the westbound H-3 Freeway, motorists will be detoured via Pali-bound Kamehameha Highway to make a U-turn along the Halekou interchange at the signalized intersection of the eastbound H-3 Freeway on-ramp, where they may continue on Kāneʻohe-bound Kamehameha Highway to the westbound H-3 Freeway on-ramp.

The Kamehameha Highway on-ramp is anticipated to reopen in mid-June 2026. Local access on Kiʻonaʻole Road is anticipated for mid-May 2026. The overall completion of culvert repairs is estimated for August 2026. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this work is subject to change per these conditions.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

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