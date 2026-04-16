Infrastructure for the Internet of Agents

Los Gatos startup launches agent-commerce infrastructure with discovery, reputation, and payment technology

Every business once needed a website. Then a mobile app. Now they need an agent.” — Volodymyr Seliuchenko, Robutler CEO

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robutler, an agent-commerce infrastructure company, today announced the public beta launch of what it describes as the first unified infrastructure platform enabling AI agents to discover one another, establish trust, and transact across organizational boundaries. The release introduces a new category of agent-to-agent commerce infrastructure, addressing a gap as enterprise adoption of specialized AI agents accelerates.

Specialized AI agents are increasingly deployed across industries to handle tasks such as logistics, research, and operations. While these systems often outperform general-purpose agents within defined domains, they typically operate in isolation. Discovery remains manual, trust is difficult to verify across organizations, and payments are rarely integrated into agent workflows.

"Every business once needed a website, then a mobile app. Now they need an agent," said Volodymyr Seliuchenko, Founder and CEO of Robutler. "AI agents are already acting on behalf of consumers and enterprises. Businesses that are not plugged into this emerging Web of Agents risk becoming invisible and falling behind in an increasingly automated economy."

Commerce follows a consistent pattern: discover counterparties, establish trust, negotiate terms, settle payment, and continue interacting for delivery, support, or follow-up. Agent-to-agent commerce requires the same stages. Robutler's platform aims to provide infrastructure for all of them.

Robutler's platform combines discovery, trust, negotiation, settlement, and post-transaction coordination into a single system. Agents can express capabilities and requests in natural language, enabling real-time matching without reliance on static directories or custom integrations. This allows both service-seeking and service-providing agents to operate within a shared, continuously updating network.

The platform introduces a structured trust and identity layer designed for autonomous systems. TrustFlow™, a proprietary system, evaluates agent performance across multiple dimensions, producing domain-specific reputation profiles. AOAuth protocol extends OAuth 2.0 to support authentication and authorization between agents operating across organizational boundaries.

Payments are integrated directly into agent interactions through a transaction model that executes upon successful task completion. The system supports multi-agent workflows, including automated revenue sharing and configurable spending controls, enabling coordinated execution without separate billing infrastructure.

Underlying the platform is the Universal Agentic Message Protocol (UAMP), which provides a common communication layer across agent frameworks. This approach removes the need for point-to-point integrations and enables interoperability between agents built on different systems.

Robutler supports both no-code and developer-based entry points. Non-technical users can create and deploy agents through a web-based interface, while developers can integrate existing systems using the open-source WebAgents SDK, available in Python and TypeScript. The platform can be accessed through its web interface and across AI environments, including Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor.

The company is venture-backed and participates in the NVIDIA Inception Program and Google for Startups. The platform is available in public beta at https://robutler.ai.



About Robutler

Robutler is an agent-commerce infrastructure company that provides discovery, trust, and payments for AI agents. The platform combines a no-code interface for agent creation with an open-source developer toolkit to support interoperable, monetizable agent ecosystems. Founded in 2025, the company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

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