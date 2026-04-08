Codeintel Launches Identity Intelligence Division and Unveils Uncloaked.ai to Transform Mortgage Lead Conversion

Identify Your Anonymous Website Visitors

New platform enables lenders to identify anonymous website visitors, increase conversions, and maximize ROI from existing digital traffic

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CODEINTEL LAUNCHES NEW IDENTITY INTELLIGENCE DIVISION AND UNVEILS UNCLOAKED.AI TO REDEFINE MORTGAGE LEAD GENERATION

Codeintel, a leading technology and marketing platform provider for the mortgage industry, today announced the official launch of its new Identity Intelligence Division and the release of its flagship platform, Uncloaked.ai - a breakthrough solution designed to transform how mortgage lenders capture, understand, and convert digital traffic into revenue.

This launch marks a significant evolution in Codeintel’s mission to engineer the digital infrastructure that powers mortgage growth, moving beyond visibility and into true identity-driven borrower acquisition.



A NEW CATEGORY: IDENTITY INTELLIGENCE FOR MORTGAGE GROWTH

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Modern mortgage marketing faces a critical inefficiency: the majority of website traffic remains anonymous and unconverted. While lenders invest heavily in SEO, paid media, and content, much of that traffic leaves without ever becoming a lead. Uncloaked.ai directly addresses this gap.

Powered by Codeintel’s Identity Engine, the platform enables lenders to:

• Identify previously anonymous website visitors

• Enrich visitor profiles with actionable intelligence

• Convert existing traffic into qualified leads

• Seamlessly integrate with CRM and marketing automation systems

By transforming unknown traffic into known opportunities, Uncloaked.ai allows lenders to maximize the value of traffic they already own - without increasing ad spend.



LEADERSHIP PERSPECTIVE

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“This is not just a product launch - it’s the emergence of a new layer in the mortgage technology stack,” said Jose Olivares, Founder and CEO of Codeintel.

“For years, the industry has focused on generating more traffic. But the real opportunity -the untapped leverage - has always been the traffic lenders already have but cannot see. With Uncloaked.ai, we are making the invisible visible. We are giving lenders the ability to understand who is already engaging with them and act on it immediately. That changes the economics of digital marketing overnight.”



BUILT FOR THE NEXT ERA OF BORROWER ACQUISITION

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Codeintel’s Identity Intelligence Division represents a strategic expansion of its broader platform vision - one rooted in building complete digital ecosystems for mortgage companies rather than fragmented marketing solutions.

Uncloaked.ai integrates seamlessly into Codeintel’s ecosystem, including:

• High-performance mortgage websites and CMS platforms

• Search & visibility intelligence systems (SEO, AEO, GEO)

• Conversion architecture and content ecosystems

• Compliance-safe automation frameworks

Together, these components create a unified infrastructure where visibility, identity, and conversion operate as one system.



WHY THIS MATTERS NOW

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Borrower behavior has fundamentally changed. Today’s homebuyers research, compare, and evaluate lenders across digital channels long before submitting a form.

This shift has created a critical blind spot: lenders are generating attention, but not capturing intent.



THE RESULT

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• Lost borrower opportunities

• Inefficient marketing spend

• Incomplete data for decision-making

• Limited ability to personalize engagement

Uncloaked.ai eliminates this blind spot by turning passive website visits into active, actionable intelligence - enabling lenders to engage earlier, smarter, and more effectively.



A FORCE MULTIPLIER FOR ROI

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The implications are immediate and measurable:

• No additional media spend required

• Improved conversion rates from existing traffic

• Accelerated pipeline velocity

• Enhanced CRM intelligence and automation performance

In short, Uncloaked.ai doesn’t just generate leads - it amplifies the ROI of every marketing dollar already spent.



HOT TO GET STARTED

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Mortgage lenders, branches, and loan officers ready to unlock the full value of their digital presence can:

👉 Get more info by visiting Uncloaked.ai: https://uncloaked.ai

👉 Learn more about Codeintel and its Identity Intelligence Division: https://codeintel.com

👉 Contact Codeintel: https://codeintel.com/contact



ABOUT CODEINTEL

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Codeintel is a technology-driven platform company specializing in web engineering, marketing technology, and growth systems for mortgage lenders. For over a decade, Codeintel has built high-performance digital infrastructure designed to increase visibility, authority, and borrower acquisition at scale.

With a focus on innovation, precision, and results, Codeintel partners with mortgage companies that are committed to building market leadership in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.



MEDIA CONTACT

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Codeintel LLC

hello@codeintel.com

https://codeintel.com

https://uncloaked.ai

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