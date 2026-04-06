BRIDGE Data Migration Update: April 6, 2026

The BRIDGE team has been made aware of some miscommunication regarding TieNet, and the migration of TieNet data to Infinite Campus, including reports that district staff will need to manually copy / paste information from TieNet to Infinite Campus to migrate data.

To clarify, here's what we know:

We plan to cut over from TieNet to Infinite Campus, and will use Infinite Campus for the 2026-27 school year and beyond.

We plan to finish out June 2026 in TieNet. We expect to not actively be maintaining information in TieNet past June 30, 2026.

We do have licensing for TieNet extending into April 2027, which will allow us to be able to view information in TieNet beyond June 2026.

We plan to migrate data from TieNet to Infinite Campus in bulk at the State level.

We expect to be able to extract the following data from TieNet and import to Infinite Campus: Structured (database) data Finalized Forms / Documents (as PDFs) In-Flight Forms / Documents

We have a preliminary export of all of the state's data from TieNet. We have a team comprised of NDDPI developers, Infinite Campus resources, and third-party resources with experience migrating this kind of data to Infinite Campus. This team is actively working to design and develop the exact migration path. Aurora Educational Technologies, our new PowerSchool to Infinite Campus migration partner, is not working on the TieNet migration. Aurora's resources are solely focused on assisting districts in migrating their PowerSchool data.

We have plans to repeat the export process from TieNet to verify / test our migration processes once developed.

We're still working on:

The exact process, timeline, and expectations for system cutover.

The exact process, timeline, and technical path for migrating TieNet data.

We will continue to provide updates to all stakeholders as we develop and finalize these plans.

Although we are confident in our ability to migrate TieNet data to Infinite Campus in bulk, there may arise situations in which manual intervention may be necessary, but only as a last resort. We expect to minimize (or eliminate) this possibility as we continue to plan our migration.