Governor Hochul Requests Disaster Declaration for Aquaculture Pro...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State is requesting a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretarial Disaster Designation for Suffolk County. Heavy snowfall and multi-week severe freeze conditions significantly impacted the county’s aquaculture grower operations in February 2026, with producers facing an estimated combined $2.4 million loss. A Disaster Designation would allow for affected farms to apply for USDA low-interest emergency loans.

“With freezing temperatures that lasted for several weeks, the Long Island coast saw ice conditions like they haven’t experienced in years, leading to a halt in operations and damage to equipment that will cost the aquaculture industry millions of dollars,” Governor Hochul said. “I urge the USDA to take swift action to declare Suffolk County a disaster area and help our growers get the assistance they need to recover and move forward.”

The shellfish aquaculture industry represents an important component of New York’s agricultural sector and coastal economy, consisting largely of small and family-owned operations that contribute to regional seafood production and employment.

Prolonged freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall, and extensive ice formation across coastal waters this February prevented oyster farmers from accessing shellfish growing areas and conducting normal harvesting and farm operations. Ice accumulation across bays and waterways blocked access to vessels and aquaculture sites for extended periods of time and caused damage to aquaculture gear, vessels, and farm infrastructure. A survey conducted by industry partners and local officials estimate that many growers are facing a more than 30 percent loss in production and those that reported damage to racks, lines, and vessels are facing estimated repair and replacement costs totaling $2,396,500.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Our shellfish growers depend on being able to move through the waters to harvest their crops and in February, with ice as thick as it was, they were not only not able to harvest their crops, but they also saw critical equipment severely damaged, costing them millions of dollars. I am thankful to the Governor for this request and appreciate the USDA’s consideration to move ahead with a disaster declaration to provide some financial relief to area farmers.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Recent prolonged winter conditions have devastated shellfish aquaculture populations across Long Island’s coastal waters and impacted growers who rely on these resources for their livelihoods. We thank Governor Hochul for her advocacy and echo her call for a USDA Secretarial Disaster Declaration for the shellfish aquaculture industry to assist impacted business owners who play such an important role in the regional economy. DEC remains committed to working with our partners and the industry to gather the fishery revenue information needed to qualify for a future NOAA Fishery Disaster Declaration request.”

A USDA disaster designation makes farm operators in primary counties and those counties contiguous eligible to be considered for emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for relief programs.