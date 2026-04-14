Department Announces Awards to Expand Access to Fairs

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that 22 organizations have been awarded over $475,000 in funding through the 2026 Transportation for Youth to Local and County Fairs program. Launched in 2025, this budding program provides funding for transportation and related costs to bring youth groups to local and county fairs during the 2026 fair season. This initiative is an important part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to strengthening New York’s county and local fairs, including cross-promotion with The Great New York State Fair, and improving youth and agricultural programming initiatives at all fairs statewide. These programs also complement the Governor’s efforts to encourage kids to Unplug and Play.

Commissioner Ball said, “New York’s county and local fairs are cornerstones of our communities and a vital link to the strength and diversity of our agricultural industry. They provide hands-on opportunities for young people to learn about farming, food systems, and the many career paths within agriculture, while also showcasing the hard work of our farmers and producers. We’re proud to continue and expand this transportation program in 2026, helping ensure that more young people from all backgrounds can experience their local fairs. By investing in these connections today, we are cultivating the next generation of agricultural leaders and strengthening the future of New York agriculture for years to come.”

Transportation for Youth to Local and County Fairs Program

Following a successful pilot program in 2024 with Boonville Oneida County Fair, the State launched the Transportation for Youth to Local and County Fairs Program last year to help bring more visitors to county fairs statewide. Through this program, over $775,000 has been awarded so far by the Department of Agriculture and Markets for transportation and related costs to bring participating youth groups to their county and local fairs. Local and county fairs have long been woven into the fabric of New York State’s agricultural heritage, serving as vibrant spaces for education, exploration, and connection to New York agriculture. This program aims to increase youth attendance at county and local fairs with the goal of enhancing youth participation in, and appreciation of, agriculture and the domestic arts.

Projects were awarded to the following organizations in this round of funding:

Capital Region

Albany, Schenectady, Greene Counties Agricultural and Historical Society – $25,000

Central NY

Oswego County Agricultural Society – $25,000

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County – $25,000

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cortland County – $25,000

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County – $14,115

Finger Lakes

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County – $24,400

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County – $18,362

Action for a Better Community – $25,000

Hudson Valley

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Orange County – $25,000

Ulster County Agricultural Society – $24,630

The Children’s Village – $21,783

Dutchess County Agricultural Society – $5,084

Mohawk Valley

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County – $24,995

New York City

Opus Dance Theatre and Community Services – $25,000

Uptown & Boogie Healthy Project – $16,100

North Country

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County – $25,000

Lewis County Agricultural Society – $25,000

Western NY

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County – $21,020

Erie County Agricultural Society – $25,000

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County – $25,000

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County – $12,000

Olean YMCA – $23,675

A full list of the project descriptions can be found online here.

In addition to The Great New York State Fair, New York is home to more than 50 county and youth agricultural fairs that operate from July through mid-September, with the Long Island Fair closing out the season. Local fairs provide visitors with family-friendly fun, great music, and delicious food. They also offer a unique opportunity to learn about local agriculture, including where our food comes from, and how it is grown, harvested, and marketed to the public. According to a 2024 economic impact study, the State's fairs welcomed an estimated 3.7 million visitors, generating $749 million in total sales and over 5,000 jobs in New York each year. A list of most county fairs across the state and their 2026 dates is available here.