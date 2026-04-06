Footer Menu Resource Links

If your company provides the types of products and/or services that Baylor procures and meets our standards of excellence, your company may be eligible to participate in the procurement process. We encourage ALL vendors to register and REQUIRE any category of small business to register so your certifications are current and your products and services are correctly represented to our end users. Visit our Supplier Diversity site for more information.

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