Orchestro.AI eyes GCC expansion as demand rises for AI-driven logistics solutions

Chandra Shekhar Natarajan, Founder, Orchestro.AI Chandra Shekhar Natarajan, Founder, Orchestro.AI Orchestro.AI

Orchestro.AI plans GCC expansion as demand rises for AI-driven logistics, targeting UAE and Saudi Arabia amid ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Enterprises today need systems that can respond dynamically to disruption, aligning decisions across operations rather than relying on static planning models.” — Chandra Shekhar Natarajan, Founder, Orchestro.AI

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orchestro.AI, an enterprise artificial intelligence company focused on decision systems, is preparing to expand into the Gulf region as businesses face ongoing disruptions in logistics and supply chains.The company, founded by Chandra Shekhar Natarajan, is currently in discussions with regional partners and investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia as part of its next phase of growth.Expansion plans in the GulfThe planned expansion comes as companies across the GCC deal with rising shipping costs, route disruptions, and delays linked to geopolitical tensions affecting key trade corridors.Industry executives say logistics operators are increasingly looking for systems that can respond to real-time changes rather than relying on fixed planning models.Orchestro.AI is positioning its platform, known as Angelic Intelligence, as a tool that can be integrated into existing enterprise systems to support operational decisions.The company has indicated that the Gulf region is a priority market, citing government-led investments in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.Funding and investor interestOrchestro.AI has raised approximately $15 million in seed funding to date. The company is now exploring a larger funding round, with expectations of raising additional capital to support international expansion.People familiar with the matter said discussions are ongoing with investors in the GCC, including sovereign and private entities, although no formal announcements have been made.The potential raise is expected to support regional hiring, partnerships, and deployment of its platform across industries such as logistics, healthcare, and workforce management.Background of the founderNatarajan has previously held leadership roles in global supply chain and technology operations, including positions at major multinational companies.His experience in logistics and enterprise systems has shaped the company’s focus on decision-making tools rather than standalone AI models.Orchestro.AI was established to address what the company describes as gaps in how organisations manage complex, multi-system operations.Platform use in logisticsThe company’s platform is designed to sit on top of existing enterprise software and coordinate decisions across different systems.In logistics, this includes areas such as routing, inventory allocation, and supply prioritisation.Businesses in the region are currently dealing with fluctuating freight rates and capacity constraints, particularly on routes affected by security concerns and rerouting.In such conditions, companies are increasingly adopting tools that allow for adjustments based on real-time inputs, including delays, cost changes, and supply availability.Regional demand for AI systemsThe GCC has seen growing adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors, supported by national strategies and public-sector investment.Countries such as United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have announced long-term plans to integrate AI into economic and industrial systems.This has created opportunities for companies offering enterprise-level platforms that can operate across large-scale infrastructure and supply networks.Market analysts note that logistics remains one of the key sectors where AI adoption is accelerating, particularly in response to external disruptions.OutlookOrchestro.AI has not confirmed a timeline for its GCC rollout but indicated that initial engagements are already underway.The company is expected to establish a regional presence following the completion of its next funding round.As supply chain challenges continue, demand for systems that can support operational decisions is likely to remain a focus area for businesses in the region.

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