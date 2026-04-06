Orchestro.AI targets Saudi expansion, aligning AI platform with Vision 2030 goals

Chandra Shekhar Natarajan, Founder, Orchestro.AI Chandra Shekhar Natarajan, Founder, Orchestro.AI Orchestro.AI Angelic intelligence

Orchestro.AI plans Saudi expansion, aligning Angelic Intelligence with Vision 2030 to enhance logistics, AI adoption, and smart infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia is building one of the world’s most advanced digital economies, and decision intelligence will be critical to managing complexity at scale.” — Chandra Shekhar Natarajan, Founder, Orchestro.AI

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orchestro.AI, an enterprise artificial intelligence company focused on decision systems, is exploring expansion into Saudi Arabia, as demand grows for advanced logistics and AI-driven infrastructure across the Kingdom.The move comes amid increased investment in technology and supply chain resilience under Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritises digital transformation, economic diversification, and the development of smart infrastructure.Expansion discussions underwayPeople familiar with the matter said Orchestro.AI is in early-stage discussions with potential partners in Saudi Arabia, including enterprises and government-linked entities.The company is evaluating opportunities to deploy its platform across sectors such as logistics, healthcare, and workforce management.Saudi Arabia has emerged as a key market for global technology firms, supported by large-scale investments and regulatory initiatives aimed at accelerating AI adoption.Funding plans linked to regional growthOrchestro.AI has raised around $15 million in seed funding and is currently exploring a larger funding round to support international expansion.Sources indicate that part of the planned capital raise is expected to involve investors from the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia.The additional funding would be used to establish a regional presence, build partnerships, and scale deployments within the Kingdom.Founder backgroundThe company was founded by Chandra Shekhar Natarajan, who has held senior roles in global supply chain and enterprise technology organisations.His experience in logistics and operations has shaped the company’s focus on systems that coordinate decision-making across multiple platforms.Focus on logistics and decision systemsOrchestro.AI’s platform, known as Angelic Intelligence, is designed to integrate with existing enterprise systems and support real-time operational decisions.In logistics, this includes functions such as routing, inventory allocation, and prioritisation of shipments.Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in logistics infrastructure, aiming to position itself as a global hub connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa.Recent disruptions in global supply chains have increased the need for systems that can respond quickly to changing conditions, including delays, cost fluctuations, and route adjustments.Alignment with Vision 2030Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 framework places strong emphasis on digital transformation and the adoption of advanced technologies across industries.Key priorities include:تطوير البنية التحتية الرقميةتعزيز كفاءة سلاسل الإمداددعم الابتكار في الذكاء الاصطناعيWithin this context, enterprise AI platforms are being evaluated for their ability to improve operational efficiency and support large-scale infrastructure projects.Orchestro.AI’s approach focuses on coordinating decisions across systems, which aligns with the Kingdom’s push toward integrated digital ecosystems.Growing AI adoption in the KingdomSaudi Arabia has launched multiple initiatives to expand the use of artificial intelligence in both public and private sectors.Entities such as Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority are leading national efforts to develop AI capabilities and attract global technology partners.Analysts note that logistics, energy, and healthcare are among the sectors seeing the fastest adoption of AI-driven systems.OutlookOrchestro.AI has not announced a timeline for its Saudi expansion, but initial engagements suggest growing interest in its platform.As the Kingdom continues to advance its Vision 2030 agenda, demand for systems that support complex operational decisions is expected to increase.The company’s planned entry into Saudi Arabia reflects a broader trend of global AI firms targeting the region as a strategic growth market.

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