Prison Education as a Workforce Development Solution: Langston University Researchers Present at National ACT Summit

Dr. Jerry Goodwin and Doctoral Candidate Malayna Hasmanis presented at the 2026 ACT Midwest Region Summit in Owasso, Okla., in February.

Langston University researchers present prison education as a workforce solution at ACT Summit, highlighting reentry success and career readiness.

OWASSO, OK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United States faces ongoing workforce shortages and a growing emphasis on prisoner reentry, educators from Langston University and Tulsa Community College are highlighting prison education programs as a key workforce development solution.

In recognition of Second Chance Month, this initiative underscores the transformative role of prison education in creating pathways to employment and successful reentry for incarcerated individuals.

At the 2026 ACT Midwest Region Summit—hosted by ACT, a national organization known for its education and workforce-readiness resources—researchers presented strategies demonstrating how incarcerated students can transition into productive careers through targeted education, entrepreneurship training, and workforce partnerships.

Programs such as Langston University’s Second Chance Program at the Dick Conner Correctional Center are equipping adult learners with practical business and career skills while preparing them for career readiness and successful reintegration into society..

Researchers emphasize that these efforts not only transform lives but also help address the growing demand for skilled workers across industries.

The summit provided a platform for education and workforce leaders to exchange ideas and address critical labor market challenges.

The featured session, “Strategies for Educational and Career Success in Adult Learners,” was presented by Dr. Jerry Goodwin, Dr. Ramona Curtis, and Doctoral Candidate Malayna Hasmanis, focusing on innovative approaches to teaching and mentoring adult learners transitioning from incarceration.

“Going to where our students are, developing a curriculum that is responsive to their needs, and preparing them for reintegration into society is at the core of the college’s prison education program,” said Dr. Daryl Green, dean of the College of Business at Langston University.

During the session, presenters highlighted the needs of incarcerated learners and shared insights from collaborations between Tulsa Community College and Langston University School of Business.

“Research shows that 95% of incarcerated individuals will one day be released,” said Dr. Jerry Goodwin, associate professor at Tulsa Community College and adjunct instructor with Langston University. “Teaching students at Dick Conner Correctional Center has been an opportunity to give them a new lease on life. They are motivated to learn and apply these skills in future careers.”

Participants were introduced to practical strategies supporting career readiness through experiential learning, skill development, and structured planning.

“Informing the students of the trends occurring in the workforce helps the students to prepare and develop themselves for brighter futures,” said Dr. Ramona Curtis, director of workforce programming at Tulsa Community College.

Collectively, the presenters have delivered workshops at international, national, regional, and state conferences, expanding awareness of prison education initiatives.

“We interacted and engaged with our colleagues in education with the goal of empowering them to develop similar prison education programs in their communities,” said Malayna Hasmanis, coordinator for the Second Chance Program and adjunct instructor at Langston University at the Dick Conner Correctional Center.

About Langston University School of Business

Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state’s only historically Black university and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. The School of Business is committed to developing future leaders through innovative programs and community partnerships.

LUSB has earned national recognition:

2023: Ranked among the Best HBCU Programs in Entrepreneurship

2024: Named one of the Top 40 HBCU Business Schools

2025: Recognized as a Top 1% performer on the Peregrine business exam

About Dr. Daryl Green

Dr. Green is an award-winning educator and business leader with over 27 years of management experience. He serves as dean of the School of Business at Langston University and is a recipient of the Teaching Excellence Award.

About Dr. Jerry Goodwin

Dr. Goodwin is an educator with over 26 years of experience in higher education, communications, and nonprofit leadership. He serves as an associate professor at Tulsa Community College and adjunct instructor at Langston University.

About Dr. Ramona Curtis

Dr. Curtis has over 27 years of experience in higher education and 16 years in criminal justice. She serves as director of workforce programming at Tulsa Community College.

About Malayna Hasmanis

Malayna Hasmanis is a doctoral candidate and nonprofit leader based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She serves as coordinator for the Second Chance Pell Program and adjunct instructor at Langston University.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.