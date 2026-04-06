Sundial Joins Snowflake & Industry Leaders to Support Data + AI Interoperability Through the Open Semantic Interchange

Sundial + Snowflake partnership on OSI

Sundial joins open source initiative led by Snowflake to create a vendor-neutral specification for consistent metrics across agents, dashboards and notebooks.

Our participation ensures that we can build critical data context for our customers in a way that is inter-operable, allowing customers to drive the best agentic outcomes.” — Chandra Narayanan, Co-founder, Sundial

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sundial today announced it is joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open source initiative that creates a universal specification for all companies to standardize their fragmented data definitions with an open, vendor-neutral semantic model specification. OSI aims to enhance interoperability across various tools and platforms, offering enterprises a vendor-neutral specification that provides consistent metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, and machine learning models.OSI is an open source initiative led by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, and ecosystem partners across multiple domains and industries including business intelligence (BI), data governance, data engineering, AI, financial services, and manufacturing. Its goal is to create a common, vendor-agnostic specification that defines semantic metadata in a standard, open format. By facilitating seamless semantic metadata exchange, the initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI and BI tools to streamline operations and reduce complexity. This in turn allows organizations to unify their data definitions, leading to more comprehensive and accurate data analysis and data product sharing to fuel AI innovation.“By joining the Open Semantic Interchange, Sundial is committed to the creation of a universal standard that simplifies data operations and accelerates innovation for the broader ecosystem,” said Chandra Narayanan, Co-founder, Sundial.“Our participation ensures that we can build critical data context for our customers in a way that is inter-operable, allowing customers to drive the best agentic outcomes across a diverse data landscape.”As a member of OSI, Sundial is helping to build a transparent and community-driven standard for semantic model sharing, ensuring that business metrics and definitions remain consistent and interoperable.“Unlocking the full potential of data and AI requires a common foundation, and the Open Semantic Interchange is the critical step in building that bedrock,” said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake. “Our collaboration with partners like Sundial establishes a unified, vendor-neutral standard for semantic data, ensuring clarity and consistency across the entire ecosystem. This initiative is essential for simplifying data operations, fostering innovation, and preparing organizations to build the next generation of AI applications.”OSI is poised to revolutionize interoperability within the data and AI ecosystem by providing a transparent, community-driven standard. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure.To learn more about the Open Semantic Interchange visit Snowflake’s blog here About SundialSundial is the single source of truth for your company’s metrics. Access it however you work best — by asking in plain English, using the UI, or writing code. Build notebooks, turn them into reports or dashboards, and share them instantly. All powered by opinionated insights and a snappy interface.

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