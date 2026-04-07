Dwellsy Integrates the Airbnb-friendly Program

Dwellsy announces a new partnership to feature Airbnb-friendly apartments.

Integration will surface Airbnb-friendly badging across Dwellsy's rental listings, giving renters a seamless way to find homes that allow hosting on Airbnb.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwellsy, the largest free residential rental marketplace in the United States, has partnered with Airbnb to integrate the Airbnb-friendly program to its platform, making it easier for renters to discover places they can host on Airbnb across the country.

Beginning today, select units managed by leading multifamily operators will display an "Airbnb-friendly" badge on their Dwellsy listings. The designation signals that residents at those properties have the option to host their housing space on Airbnb, subject to their lease terms, the operator's policies and other local rules and restrictions.

The Airbnb-friendly program currently spans 1,500+ communities, across 200+ cities in 32 US states. Participating markets include Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, and more.

As the cost of living continues to rise across the country, flexibility matters more than ever. For many renters, the ability to occasionally host on Airbnb can help cover living expenses — and finding a unit that explicitly allows it has historically been difficult. This partnership makes that search straightforward. For property operators, Airbnb-friendly status can also help increase the value of their rentals to residents by offering additional flexibility and affordability without requiring new capital investment.

"Dwellsy is built on the belief that renters deserve access to free, complete, and transparent information when choosing a home. Because listing on Dwellsy is free, operators can make every one of their Airbnb-friendly units visible to renters, surfacing exactly the kind of meaningful signal that helps people make better housing decisions."

— Jonas Bordo, CEO & Co-Founder, Dwellsy

"Airbnb was started as a way to help its founders make their rent, and economic empowerment has remained at the center of how we support our hosts. The transparency of Dwellsy's Airbnb-friendly badging helps make life more affordable for renters by opening the door to earn income through hosting."

— Jesse Stein, Head of Real Estate, Airbnb

The partnership launches with a curated set of Airbnb-friendly properties and is expected to expand in the months ahead as additional operators complete onboarding. For renters, the experience is simple: search on Dwellsy as usual, and filter or look for the Airbnb-friendly indicator on unit detail pages. For operators interested in joining the program, more information is available through Airbnb/realestate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.