Ilham Aliyev arrived in Georgia on state visit

AZERBAIJAN, April 6 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Georgia on a state visit on April 6.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili and other officials.