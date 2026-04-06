Submit Release
News Search

There were 203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,944 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev arrived in Georgia on state visit

AZERBAIJAN, April 6 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Georgia on a state visit on April 6.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili and other officials.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev arrived in Georgia on state visit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.