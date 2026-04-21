Plastics in Electronics Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Plastics in Electronics Market Growth Plastics in Electronics Market Forecast Plastics in Electronics Market Size

The Business Research Company’s Plastics in Electronics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Plastics in Electronics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastics in Electronics market to surpass $79 billion in 2030. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Plastics in Electronics market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Plastics in Electronics Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the plastics in electronics market in 2030, valued at $42 billion. The market is expected to grow from $23 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to expanding consumer electronics manufacturing across major economies, rising production of smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices, increasing demand for lightweight and durable polymer components in electronic assemblies, rapid expansion of electronics contract manufacturing hubs, and growing investments in advanced polymer materials used for insulation, housings, and connectors.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Plastics in Electronics Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the plastics in electronics market in 2030, valued at $23 billion. The market is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the country’s dominant electronics manufacturing ecosystem, strong presence of large-scale consumer electronics production facilities, increasing demand for engineering plastics in printed circuit boards and electronic components, rapid growth of electric appliances and smart devices production, and continuous expansion of domestic suppliers producing high-performance plastic materials for electronic applications.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Plastics in Electronics Market In 2030?

The plastics in electronics market is segmented by product into engineering plastics, commodity plastics, and high performance plastics. The engineering plastics market will be the largest segment of the plastics in electronics market segmented by type, accounting for 54% or $42 billion of the total in 2030. The engineering plastics market will be supported by the increasing demand for durable and lightweight materials in electronic components, rising use of plastics in consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and wearables, growing need for materials with superior thermal and electrical insulation properties, and expanding applications in connectors, circuit boards, and electronic housings. Additionally, continuous advancements in polymer technologies, increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, and the growing production of electronic equipment across Asia-Pacific are further driving the adoption of engineering plastics in the electronics industry.

The plastic in electronics market is segmented by application into consumer electronics, automotive electronics, industrial electronics, medical devices, and other applications.

The plastic in electronics market is segmented by end-use industry into consumer goods, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and other end-use industries.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Plastics in Electronics Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the plastics in electronics market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Plastics in Electronics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global plastics in electronics market leading up to 2030 will be driven by rising demand for consumer electronic devices, increasing need for high performance plastics for thermal management, and growing adoption of lightweight materials in electronic components. These factors are increasing the use of advanced polymer materials in electronic manufacturing. As devices become more compact and powerful, manufacturers are relying more on specialized plastics for durability, thermal resistance, and design flexibility.

Rising Demand For Consumer Electronic Devices - The rising demand for consumer electronic devices is expected to become a key growth driver for the plastics in electronics market by 2030. Consumer products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart home devices require lightweight, durable, and cost-efficient materials for enclosures and internal components. Plastics are widely used for device housings, structural parts, insulation components, and connectors because they support efficient mass production and flexible design capabilities. As global demand for electronic devices continues to rise, manufacturers increasingly rely on injection-molded and specialty plastics to support high production volumes. These materials also enable rapid design modifications and aesthetic customization for frequent product upgrades. As a result, rising demand for consumer electronic devices is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Need For High Performance Plastics For Thermal Management - The increasing need for high performance plastics for thermal management is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the plastics in electronics market by 2030. The growing power density of electronic components generates higher heat levels, creating demand for materials that can withstand elevated temperatures while maintaining structural integrity. Advanced polymers are widely used in heat-resistant housings, circuit protection components, and structural supports positioned near heat-generating elements. These materials provide strong electrical insulation along with thermal stability, ensuring reliable device performance and longer operational life. As electronic devices become more compact and powerful, the need for efficient thermal management solutions continues to increase. Consequently, increasing need for high performance plastics for thermal management is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Growing Adoption Of Lightweight Materials In Electronic Components - The growing adoption of lightweight materials in electronic components is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the plastics in electronics market by 2030. Manufacturers increasingly replace heavier metals with high-strength polymers in housings, connectors, and internal frames to reduce overall product weight while maintaining durability. Lightweight plastics support improved portability and design efficiency in handheld, wearable, and embedded electronic devices. These materials also reduce transportation and logistics costs while supporting energy-efficient manufacturing processes. As consumer demand for compact and portable electronics continues to grow, the use of thermoplastics and composite polymers is expected to expand significantly. Therefore, growing adoption of lightweight materials in electronic components is projected to contribute to approximately 2.3% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Plastics in Electronics Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the engineering plastics market, the commodity plastics market, and the high performance plastics market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $31 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid expansion of consumer electronics manufacturing, increasing adoption of smart devices and connected technologies, growing demand for miniaturized and high-efficiency electronic components, and rising investments in advanced materials that enhance durability, heat resistance, and electrical performance.

The engineering plastics market is projected to grow by $17 billion, the commodity plastics market by $9 billion, and the high performance plastics market by $5 billion, over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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