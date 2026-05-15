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The Business Research Company's Auto-ID & Labelling Solutions Market to hit $48.61B by 2030, growing at a 7.1% CAGR.

Expected to grow to $48.61 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automatic identification (Auto-ID) and labelling solutions sector has experienced substantial growth recently, driven by technological advances and expanding applications across various industries. Looking ahead, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory, supported by emerging innovations and increasing demand for efficient asset tracking and inventory management.

Significant Market Size and Expansion in the Auto-ID and Labelling Solutions Market

The Auto-ID and labelling solutions market has shown strong growth over recent years, with its size expected to rise from $34.55 billion in 2025 to $36.93 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This expansion is largely due to the growing adoption of barcode and RFID systems, advancements in manufacturing automation, heightened requirements for inventory accuracy, and the rapid development of retail and logistics sectors. Improvements in scanning and labeling technologies have also played a key role in supporting this growth.

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Future Outlook and Projections for Auto-ID and Labelling Solutions

Looking forward, the market is forecast to expand further, reaching $48.61 billion by 2030, which corresponds to a CAGR of 7.1%. This anticipated growth is fueled by the increasing implementation of AI-enabled Auto-ID solutions, greater integration with IoT and cloud platforms, and a rising need for real-time visibility of assets. Additionally, the expansion of industrial and healthcare sectors, along with the adoption of automated labeling and printing systems, underpins this positive trend. Key market developments during this period include enhanced use of RFID and barcode technologies, growing demand for asset tracking and inventory management software, and broader adoption of integrated label design and printing management systems. The market is also seeing an increase in system integration and consulting services, along with a sharper focus on real-time data capture and analytics for reporting.

Understanding Automatic Identification and Labelling Solutions

Automatic identification and labeling solutions encompass a variety of technologies designed to automatically capture, recognize, and monitor data related to objects, assets, or individuals with limited human involvement. Typical components within this sector include barcodes, QR codes, RFID tags, sensors, scanners, as well as the software and hardware necessary to generate and apply labels for effective identification and tracking purposes.

View the full automatic identification (auto-id) and labelling solutions market report:

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E-Commerce Growth as a Key Driver for Auto-ID and Labelling Solutions

One of the primary forces propelling the Auto-ID and labelling solutions market is the rapid growth of e-commerce. Defined as the buying and selling of products and services through online platforms, e-commerce benefits immensely from the convenience it offers consumers who prefer shopping anytime and from anywhere, bypassing the need for physical stores. Auto-ID and labelling technologies support these online operations by enabling precise product identification, quicker inventory management, and streamlined order fulfillment through barcodes, QR codes, and RFID tags. This boosts supply chain transparency, minimizes errors, and increases overall operational efficiency for e-commerce businesses. For example, in November 2024, data from the United States Census Bureau showed that U.S. retail e-commerce sales reached $300.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up 2.6% from the previous quarter. Total retail sales during that timeframe were $1,849.9 billion, representing a 1.3% increase quarter-over-quarter, with e-commerce making up 16.2% of overall retail sales. This significant expansion in e-commerce activity continues to drive demand for Auto-ID and labelling solutions.

Geographical Leaders and Growth Hotspots in the Auto-ID and Labelling Solutions Market

In terms of regional performance, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for Auto-ID and labelling solutions in 2025. This region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on ongoing and future developments in this field.

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