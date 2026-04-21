Edge Data Center Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Edge Data Center Market Growth Edge Data Center Market Share Edge Data Center Market Size

The Business Research Company’s Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Data Center market to surpass $57 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Data Center market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $461 billion by 2030, with Edge Data Center to represent around 12% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Edge Data Center market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Edge Data Center Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the edge data center market in 2030, valued at $20 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure, increasing adoption of low-latency computing for real-time applications, growing demand for localized data processing across smart cities and industrial IoT ecosystems, expansion of content delivery networks and streaming services, and rising investments by hyperscale cloud providers in distributed edge infrastructure.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Edge Data Center Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the edge data center market in 2030, valued at $18 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%. The exponential growth can be attributed to widespread deployment of micro data centers across metropolitan and rural locations, increasing adoption of autonomous technologies and connected vehicles requiring real-time data processing, strong presence of leading cloud and telecom providers investing in edge computing platforms, rising enterprise demand for AI-enabled edge analytics, and supportive government initiatives promoting advanced digital infrastructure.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Edge Data Center Market In 2030?

The edge data center market is segmented by component into solution and services. The solution market will be the largest segment of the edge data center market, segmented by component, accounting for 64% or $36 billion of the total in 2030. The solution market will be supported by the increasing deployment of edge computing infrastructure, growing demand for low-latency data processing across industries, rising adoption of IoT devices and connected technologies, expanding investments in 5G networks, and the need for scalable data storage and processing capabilities closer to end users.

The edge data center market is segmented by product type into power management systems, cooling systems, security solutions, and racks.

The edge data center market is segmented by application into banking, financial services and insurance, telecommunication and IT, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and transportation and logistics.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Edge Data Center Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the edge data center market leading up to 2030 is 28%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Edge Data Center Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global edge data center market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape digital infrastructure deployment, network architecture, and data processing capabilities across global telecommunications, cloud computing, and enterprise technology ecosystems. Increasing adoption of digital services, rising mobile data traffic and over-the-top (OTT) platform usage, and the growing demand for reduced network traffic and real-time data analysis are expected to significantly accelerate the deployment of edge computing infrastructure

Increasing Adoption Of Digital Services - The increasing adoption of digital services is expected to become a key growth driver for the edge data center market by 2030. Enterprises and consumers increasingly rely on cloud-based applications, e-commerce platforms, digital payment systems, and online collaboration tools for daily operations and connectivity. As digital ecosystems expand, the need for faster data processing and localized computing infrastructure becomes critical. Edge data centers enable real-time content delivery and reduce latency by bringing computing resources closer to users. This improves user experience, application responsiveness, and service reliability. As digital transformation accelerates across industries, investments in edge infrastructure continue to rise significantly. As a result, the increasing adoption of digital services is anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Mobile Data Traffic And Over-The-Top (OTT) Traffic Across The Globe - Rising mobile data traffic and over-the-top (OTT) traffic across the globe are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the edge data center market by 2030. Video streaming platforms, gaming services, and social media applications generate massive volumes of real-time data across global networks. The surge in high-definition and live streaming content increases bandwidth consumption and network congestion. Edge data centers help manage this load by caching and processing data locally, minimizing backhaul traffic to centralized facilities. This reduces latency and ensures seamless content delivery to end users. As mobile usage and OTT subscriptions expand globally, demand for distributed edge infrastructure grows steadily. Consequently, rising mobile data traffic and OTT traffic across the globe are projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Demand For Reduced Network Traffic, Real-Time Data Analysis, Low Operating Costs, And Improved Application Performance - The demand for reduced network traffic, real-time data analysis, low operating costs, and improved application performance is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the edge data center market by 2030. Organizations seek efficient IT architectures that optimize performance while lowering operational expenses. By processing data closer to the source, edge facilities reduce dependency on centralized cloud systems and cut transmission costs. This approach enables real-time analytics for applications such as internet of things (IoT), autonomous systems, and industrial automation. Improved application speed and reliability enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Consequently, enterprises increasingly deploy edge data centers to achieve scalable and cost-effective digital operations. Therefore, the demand for reduced network traffic, real-time data analysis, low operating costs, and improved application performance is projected to contribute to approximately 2.0% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Edge Data Center Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solution market and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $41 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the increasing adoption of edge computing across industries, rapid expansion of 5G networks, growing deployment of IoT and connected devices, rising demand for low-latency data processing, and increasing investments in distributed data infrastructure. Additionally, the need for efficient data management, network optimization, and scalable edge deployment services is encouraging enterprises to invest in both advanced edge solutions and specialized support services, supporting strong growth across the global edge data center market.

The solution market is projected to grow by $26 billion, the services market by $15 billion, over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.

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