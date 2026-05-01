Data Tokenization Market Size Worth $8.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Data Tokenization Market Report 2026_Segment Data Tokenization Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Data Tokenization Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Data Tokenization Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Tokenization market to surpass $9 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cybersecurity market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $479 billion by 2030, with Data Tokenization to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Data Tokenization market is estimated to account for nearly 0.07% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Data Tokenization Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the data tokenization market in 2030, valued at $3.1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of digital payment systems, increasing volumes of sensitive financial and personal data, strong presence of leading cybersecurity solution providers, rising regulatory compliance requirements such as data protection and privacy laws, and growing investments in cloud-based security infrastructure across enterprises in the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Data Tokenization Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the data tokenization market in 2030, valued at $2.7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of tokenization in e-commerce and mobile wallets, strong integration of tokenization with payment gateways and fintech platforms, rising demand for secure data handling in omnichannel retail environments, growing focus on protecting sensitive customer data across digital ecosystems, and continuous advancements in encryption and API-based security technologies enabling scalable deployment.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Data Tokenization Market In 2030?

The data tokenization market is segmented by component into solutions and services. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the data tokenization market segmented by component, accounting for 61% or $5 billion of the total in 2030. The solutions market will be supported by the growing demand for robust data protection technologies, increasing integration of tokenization within payment processing systems, rising need for secure storage of sensitive customer and transaction data, widespread adoption of encryption and token vault architectures, and continuous advancements in scalable and cloud-compatible tokenization platforms.

The data tokenization market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud.

The data tokenization market is segmented by organization size into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

The data tokenization market is segmented by application into payment security, user authentication, compliance management, data processing, and other applications.

The data tokenization market is segmented by end user into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, information technology and telecommunications, government, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Data Tokenization Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the data tokenization market leading up to 2030 is 20%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Data Tokenization Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global data tokenization market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape data security frameworks, digital payment ecosystems, regulatory compliance strategies, and enterprise data protection architectures across industries.

Rising Digital Payments And Sensitive Data Generation - The rising digital payments and sensitive data generation is expected to become a key growth driver for the data tokenization market by 2030. The increasing use of online transactions, mobile wallets, and e-commerce platforms is generating large volumes of sensitive financial and personal data that require secure handling. Tokenization helps replace sensitive information with non-sensitive tokens, reducing the risk of data exposure and fraud. Enterprises are increasingly deploying tokenization to secure payment data and customer information. As a result, the rising digital payments and sensitive data generation is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats And Data Breaches - The increasing cybersecurity threats and data breaches is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the data tokenization market by 2030. Organizations across industries are facing a surge in sophisticated cyberattacks targeting sensitive data, leading to financial losses and reputational damage. Tokenization provides an effective method to minimize data exposure by ensuring that actual data is not stored or transmitted in its original form. Companies are therefore investing in advanced tokenization solutions as part of their cybersecurity strategies. Consequently, the increasing cybersecurity threats and data breaches is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Growth Of Cloud And Digital Infrastructure - The growth of cloud and digital infrastructure is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the data tokenization market by 2030. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, digital platforms, and remote data access is expanding the need for secure data protection mechanisms. Tokenization solutions are being integrated with cloud environments to ensure secure storage and processing of sensitive information across distributed systems. Enterprises are also leveraging tokenization to comply with data privacy regulations in cloud-based operations. Therefore, the growth of cloud and digital infrastructure is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Data Tokenization Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solutions market and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for comprehensive data protection solutions, rising adoption of tokenization across digital payment ecosystems, growing need for regulatory compliance and data privacy management, and continuous advancements in cloud-based security platforms and managed services. This momentum reflects the growing emphasis on securing sensitive data, minimizing breach risks, and enabling safe digital transactions, accelerating growth across the global data tokenization ecosystem.

The solutions market is projected to grow by $3 billion, and the services market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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