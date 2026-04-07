Excellence Center Introduces Simplified Maid Visa Processing Services in Dubai

Licensed Tadbeer center provides structured maid visa packages starting at AED 7,850 for eligible UAE residents.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence Center, a licensed Tadbeer service provider operating under the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), has announced a streamlined maid visa processing service designed to simplify the process of hiring domestic workers in Dubai.The service is structured to support expatriate families, newly arrived residents, and eligible Golden Visa holders seeking a compliant and organized route to obtaining a domestic worker visa in the United Arab Emirates.SUPPORT FOR EXPAT FAMILIES AND NEW RESIDENTSDomestic worker visa processing in Dubai often requires multiple administrative steps including immigration documentation, medical fitness testing, Emirates ID registration, and compliance with UAE labor regulations.Excellence Center coordinates these procedures through a dedicated processing team responsible for managing documentation, government submissions, and appointment scheduling.This centralized process allows applicants to complete visa requirements through a single regulated service provider rather than navigating multiple government offices independently.SERVICE PRICING AND MARKET COMPARISONCosts for domestic worker visas in Dubai vary depending on sponsorship structure and service provider. Excellence Center currently offers a Tadbeer-regulated maid visa package starting at AED 7,850 for a two-year visa, which includes several administrative and regulatory services.Typical market ranges for comparable services include:Option Cost DurationExcellence Center (Tadbeer) AED 7,850 2 YearsStandard Tadbeer Providers AED 8,500–9,000 2 YearsPersonal Sponsorship AED 10,615 1 YearGolden Visa Private Route AED 17,000 2 YearsPROCESSING TIMEApplications submitted through Excellence Center are generally processed within 8 to 12 business days, depending on government verification timelines and document approvals.The process may include coordination of medical testing, Emirates ID registration, biometric appointments, and immigration documentation.REGULATED LEGAL FRAMEWORKTadbeer service providers operate under regulatory supervision from the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). The regulatory framework ensures that domestic worker recruitment, visa processing, and sponsorship services comply with current UAE labor laws.Through this regulated structure, licensed service providers assist sponsors with documentation, regulatory compliance, and administrative processing requirements.INCLUDED SERVICESThe all-inclusive maid visa package may include several administrative and compliance services, such as:• Tadbeer and MOHRE regulated visa processing• Medical fitness examination coordination• Emirates ID registration and biometric appointments• Medical insurance coverage for one year• Wage Protection System (WPS) setup• ILOE registration assistance• Government appointment coordination• Immigration documentation processing• Ongoing file management and compliance updatesFlexible installment payment options may be available depending on eligibility.AVAILABILITY ACROSS THE UAEExcellence Center is headquartered in Dubai and provides maid visa services for residents across the United Arab Emirates, including:Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain, and Umm Al Quwain.ABOUT EXCELLENCE CENTERExcellence Center is a licensed Tadbeer service provider operating in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The organization provides domestic worker visa processing and compliance support services in accordance with UAE labor regulations.MEDIA CONTACTExcellence CenterAl Quoz 3, Street 23, Shop 2Dubai, United Arab EmiratesWebsite: https://excellencecenter.ae Email: contact@excellencecenter.aePhone: +971 4 347 4000

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