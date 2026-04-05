Gold Star Spouses and earned VA benefits

Each year on April 5, Gold Star Spouses Day, our nation honors the sacrifice, strength and resilience of the surviving spouses of fallen military service members. At VA, that recognition also means making sure surviving spouses know about the many benefits available to help them rebuild their lives.

Surviving spouses may be eligible for a variety of VA benefits based on their late spouse’s service.

VA Home Loan Guaranty benefits

Home loans for surviving spouses: Many surviving spouses can use a VA-guaranteed loan to achieve home ownership and financial stability. Surviving spouses may be able to obtain a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) for the home loan benefit if at least one of the following applies to them:

Un-remarried surviving spouses of Veterans who died in service (active, Reserve, or National Guard), or from service-connected cause(s) or,

Surviving spouses who remarry after age 57 (on or after Dec. 16, 2003), or

Certain surviving spouses of Veterans who were totally disabled at the time of death, even if their disability was not the cause of death (in certain situations), or

Certain surviving spouses are eligible for or receive certain Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC).

Pension and Fiduciary benefits

Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC): A tax-free monthly monetary benefit for eligible surviving spouses of service members who died in the line of duty and the survivors of Veterans who died of a service-related injury or illness.

Survivors Pension: A tax-free monetary benefit payment for low-income, unremarried surviving spouses and/or eligible unmarried child(ren) of a deceased wartime Veteran whose death is not service-related.

Accrued Benefits: A one-time payment of benefits (such as VA compensation or pension) due to the Veteran before their passing.

Month of Death (MOD): A one-time payment that is paid when a Veteran who is receiving VA compensation or pension benefits passes away. This payment allows VA to pay the Veteran’s last month of benefits to their surviving spouse.

Monetary Burial Allowances: Potential eligibility for burial benefits that may include allowances for a plot, transportation and burial based on the deceased Veteran’s service-connected disability status.

Insurance benefits

Beneficiaries under the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI), Veterans Group Life Insurance (VGLI), Family Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (FSGLI), or Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI) programs have access to free assistance to obtain independent financial advice on using insurance proceeds through the VA Beneficiary Financial Counseling Services. These beneficiaries are also eligible for Online Will Preparation Services to help them prepare a will without having to hire an attorney.

Education benefits

Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA): This program offers education and training opportunities to eligible dependents (spouses and children) of Veterans who are permanently and totally disabled due to a service-related condition or who died while on active duty or as a result of a service-related condition.

Beneficiaries can visit the Chapter 35 rates for survivors and dependents page to find current rates and learn how rates are calculated.

Transferred Post-9/11 G.I. Bill Benefits: Benefits may include tuition and fee payments, a monthly housing allowance, and a stipend for books and supplies. Surviving spouses may be eligible for a maximum of 36 months of benefits. The time limit for these benefits depends on when the service member died or separated from service.

Marine Gunnery Sergeant John David Fry Scholarship (Fry Scholarship): This program provides education benefits to the children and spouses of service members who died in the line of duty after Sept. 10, 2001. It covers the cost of tuition and fees, a monthly housing allowance and a stipend for books and supplies.

Additional educational and career support:

During this difficult time, we know that surviving spouses may have questions about survivor benefits and how to obtain them. Visit va.gov for more information.