Emerald Coast Moving & Storage Unveils Trade Program for Gulf Coast Interior Designers

New partnership initiative offers specialized logistics, warehousing, and white-glove support tailored to design professionals along Florida’s Emerald Coast.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Rosa Beach, FL-- Emerald Coast Moving & Storage has announced the launch of a new trade partnership program designed specifically for interior designers working along Florida’s Gulf Coast, offering dedicated logistics, warehousing, and installation support for residential and commercial design projects.The program formalizes services the company has provided to design professionals for years, aligning delivery, storage, and on-site placement under a single coordinated solution. Through the initiative, interior designers gain priority access to a White Glove Moving Service for Interior Designers , project-based receiving and inspection, and carefully scheduled installations across the Emerald Coast’s most in-demand communities.Emerald Coast Moving & Storage developed the offering in response to increasing demand from designers managing multiple projects, complex furniture schedules, and high-value pieces that require specialized handling. The company’s team coordinates delivery timelines, manages inventory within its staffed warehouse, and supports final placement in homes, model units, and commercial spaces to help projects stay on schedule and within scope.The newly launched Interior Design Trade Program is structured to support both independent interior designers and design firms seeking a reliable logistics partner. Program benefits include a single point of contact for all shipments, detailed documentation and photography at receiving, and flexible installation windows to accommodate client meetings, site access, and construction timelines.In addition to receiving, warehousing, and installation, the company’s Interior Designer Logistics services extend to room-by-room staging, debris removal, and coordination with builders, property managers, and homeowners. By handling the movement, protection, and placement of furnishings and decor, Emerald Coast Moving & Storage aims to free design teams to focus on creative direction and client experience.The trade partnership program is now available to interior designers serving Santa Rosa Beach, 30A, Destin, Panama City Beach, and surrounding Emerald Coast communities. Designers can inquire about membership, project support, and rate structures directly through Emerald Coast Moving & Storage.About Emerald Moving & Storage: Emerald Moving & Storage is a licensed and insured moving and storage company serving Florida’s Emerald Coast.The company provides professional, affordable, full‑service moving solutions designed to reduce the stress of relocation for both residential and commercial clients. Led by owner Tim, who brings more than nine years of industry experience and was previously ranked the #1 mover nationwide for a leading moving company based on customer reviews, Emerald Moving & Storage emphasizes high‑quality, tailored services and meticulous care of clients’ belongings. Operating from a fully staffed warehouse, Emerald Moving & Storage offers local and regional moving, secure storage, and specialized support for interior design projects, including receiving, warehousing, and coordinated installations.The company is committed to not cutting corners, going above and beyond industry standards, and providing caring, professional movers and drivers who prioritize customer needs and the safety of possessions on every job.ContactMedia Contact: Emerald Moving & Storage info@emeraldcoastmoving.com https://emeraldcoastmoving.com/

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