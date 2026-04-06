NETCASH (Physical Deposit-backed) Digital Currency RELAUNCH (INSCX)

INSCX and Paul Tolley, an entrepreneur from Cheshire, UK, a pioneer in the digital currency space to relaunch his e-money system from the early 2000s.

BLACKLION, CAVAN, IRELAND, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSCX Netcash, a proven, digital payment utility is planning a relaunch. Developed by Paul Tolley in the early 2000s, and now integrated with INSCX Exchange. This is a £3m funding call to upgrade a system that once set the standard for instant electronic cash in the UK. Netcash is not reinventing the wheel; it will put a high-performance engine into a chassis that regulators have already vetted. Current financial plumbing is cumbersome. Retailers are being bled dry by a 'percentage tax' on every sale, costing the main street and online retailers billions a year. Meanwhile, global exchanges are throttled by 'T+2' settlement delays. If the internet goes down, commerce stops all the while CBDC proposals threaten bank deposits and risk consumer privacy.Netcash is a Third Way. It is a software layer that sits on top of regulated banks. For retailers, in-store or online it will replace percentages with a flat £1-a-day fee for unlimited transactions with no Chargebacks. High frequency exchanges will be able to license bespoke versions of the system to deliver sub-millisecond settlement at disruptive fees as low as 0.0001%. Netcash will be 100% free for consumers and will work via a simple app, offline using SMS text or with a physical Netcash note. Unlike Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which threaten to pull money out of commercial banks, Netcash will keep the money in the banks. Every unit of Netcash Digital Currency can only be generated by a 1:1 cash deposit in a standard regulated bank. The aim is to provide the high-speed 'rail,' but the banks keep the liquidity. This is why banks may prefer this system over a government-run CBDC, and in addition Netcash on relaunch will be multi-currency.Proof of Concept: The original Netcash operated for several years with then UK FSA approval as a small e-money issuer. This isn't therefore, a theoretical 'whitepaper' or a crypto project. The system has the history, the original architecture, and the regulatory blueprint. This is a call is for investment of £3m to upgrade a system with proven regulatory pedigree which will on relaunch obtain full EMI approval for the upgrade to operate. Revenue will come from 'Retail' via high-volume, recurring utility income from millions of small, medium to large businesses who want a better solution, while the 'Institutional' side can provide high-margin annual licensing fees from global exchanges who will clearly see the benefit. Netcash relaunched will offer all a global utility with a lean, scalable cost base.Unlike some wallets that charge for loading funds, or delay cashing out, Netcash will again, offer a zero-fee environment mirroring the ease of physical cash. When Netcash is generated, money stays in the commercial banking system unlike proposed CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) which threaten to pull deposits into Central Bank Wallets. Netcash keeps all funds within commercial banks only moved as a software “mirror” of a 1:1 regulated bank deposit. Banks also get a defensive moat with a ready-made, high-speed payment rail to compete with "Big Tech" without the risk of additional deposit flight. No new guarantees are needed as Netcash acts as a secure software layer on top of existing regulated accounts. This proposal also offers prospect for High-value fintech job creation in the cross border region of Ireland and Northern Ireland. For national governments, what is proposed will deliver the ultimate "utility" because it digitises the economy without forcing everyone to rely on global card duopolies or risk banks losing deposits."This relaunch will deliver a proven, regulated invention so main street, small or large earn a permanent tax break from fees they pay to receive their own money, while offering global exchanges who license this system from INSCX sub-millisecond speed, while keeping the money in the banks. It is not building a new bank; it builds the high-speed 'super-highway' the existing banks can drive on." Paul Tolley, inventor, Cheshire, England.To express interest in supporting the relaunch and modernisation of the original Netcash, the UK’s pioneering digital currency system that operated live in the UK early 2000s, further information can be obtained from: INSCX exchange. www.inscx.com / E: registrar@inscx.com / T: 44 0203 137 5187 (UK) / ROI: 353(071)9853714 / US: 6464704911

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