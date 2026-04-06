On Earth Day Indigenous Creator Previews the Amazon in 2070

Indigenous creator Maíra Gomez posts from 2070 in "O Voto," an Earth Day campaign warning of the Amazon's collapse and empowering everyday climate action.

Global collapse is fueled by everyday choices. Through ‘O Voto,’ I want to show that every action matters. Our individual choices are the only tools powerful enough to rewrite the future.” — Maira Gomez

ALTO RIO NEGRO INDIGENOUS TERRITORY, AMAZON FORREST, BRAZIL, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “For Cunhaporanga, preserving the Amazon is not a wish, it’s a vow.”In a groundbreaking new campaign that merges social media storytelling with urgent climate advocacy, Tatuyo creator Maira Gomez—known globally as @cunhaporanga_oficial—has partnered with Instituto Oya and Landia to launch O Voto (The Vow). This new initiative tackles the most critical issue for global survival: the preservation of the Amazon Forest."O Voto" is a stark warning. As the world reflects on the climate crisis this coming Earth Day, scientists warn the Amazon could hit a catastrophic tipping point as early as the 2050s. Do nothing, and by 2070 it may become a scorched, fire-ravaged savanna, costing Indigenous peoples their homes and heritage, silencing its unparalleled biodiversity, and destabilizing the global climate.The campaign centers on a striking and unexpected creative shift: Departing from her signature portrayal of lush Amazonian landscapes and rich ethnographic storytelling, Cunhaporanga will begin posting a series of reels from the year 2070. Narrated by an aged version of the creator and grounded in projections by Instituto Oya, the campaign immerses viewers in a haunting visualization of a degraded Amazon, shaped by climate change and unchecked consumerism.Each reel in the upcoming series serves as a narrative fragment of a realistic 2070, focusing on specific, interconnected crises:● Deforestation● Plastic Pollution● Food Security● Health● Income Generation● Water ScarcityCrucially, every video will include a caption offering simple, practical actions viewers can take in their daily lives to help avoid the dystopian future they’ve just witnessed. The initiative positions individual responsibility and collective action as the ultimate tools to rewrite tomorrow.Following the initial surprise reels drop, a long-form video will be released on her feed explaining the vision behind the project. In it, Cunhaporanga shares a powerful message: she refuses to look back wishing she had done more. With a massive global platform, she is determined to use her creativity to inspire millions to take action. For her, a better future isn’t just a wish—it’s a vow."O Voto" is a call to action. By connecting large-scale catastrophic consequences to everyday behaviors, the series empowers viewers to adopt simple but meaningful changes in their daily lives. The initiative positions individual responsibility and collective action as the ultimate tools to prevent this 2070 vision from becoming a reality.“People often feel powerless when they hear about the climate crisis, but the truth is that global collapse is fueled by everyday choices. Through ‘O Voto,’ I want to show that every action matters. Whether it’s what we eat, what we buy, our individual choices are the only tools powerful enough to rewrite the future.”— Maíra Gomez, creator.“The Amazon is not just a territory at risk. It is a living body, full of stories and ancestral knowledge. Before thinking about the end, I want to look to the origin: to the peoples who, for generations, have kept this forest alive through a profound relationship of understanding and respect. This film is an invitation to recognize, value, and protect these voices — and, from there, to take responsibility in the present.”— Olivia Lang, Film Director, LandiaAbout Cunhaporanga: Maira Gomez (@cunhaporanga_oficial) is a Tatuyo woman from the Brazilian Amazon. Rising to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, she utilizes social media to share her Indigenous culture, language, and daily life, challenging stereotypes and educating millions globally. In 2024, she was honored as a Mattel Barbie Role Model.About Instituto Oya: Founded in 1998, Instituto Oyá is a Brazilian civil society organization dedicated to creating an intersection between experience and communication focused on environmental issues and social development.About Landia: Landia is a global, award-winning production company renowned for bringing commercials and creative content to life. With a core focus on powerful craft, compelling content, and innovative creativity, Landia operates as a home for talented directors and producers while actively mentoring new filmmaking talent.Media Contact: contato@ovoto.org

O Voto

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.