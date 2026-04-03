Wyoming WIC Announces Updated Income Eligibility Guidelines and Modernized Program Access

April 3, 2026

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has announced updated income eligibility guidelines for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program, effective April 1, 2026. The program is also highlighting new digital tools designed to make applying for and managing benefits easier for busy Wyoming families.

Thousands of Wyoming families receive nutritious foods, education, breastfeeding support, and health and social service referrals through the WIC Program, operated by the WDH. WIC is primarily focused on helping pregnant women, new moms, infants, and children up to age 5.

Participants who already receive benefits, such as SNAP, TANF, or Wyoming Medicaid, have always automatically met WIC’s income requirements. WIC is excited that children participating in KidCare CHIP will now automatically meet these income guidelines as well. Automatic income eligibility creates a more efficient application process for Wyoming families and the WIC program.

Beginning April 1, 2026, a family of four making less than $5,088.00 per month could qualify for WIC. Qualifying income guidelines for WIC can be viewed at wywic.org.

“Income guidelines are adjusted each year by the federal government, and the new guidelines may allow a few more families to qualify for our program,” said Tina Fearneyhough, WIC Unit Manager.

The WIC Program has launched a new secure Online Participant Portal where busy families can apply for the program, check and reschedule appointments, send messages to WIC staff, and upload documents needed to determine eligibility. These features enhance WIC’s ability to streamline in-person and remote appointments for all of our participants. To learn more about WIC or to find the nearest WIC clinic, visit wywic.org or call 1-307-777-6236.