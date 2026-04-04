The OCD you can’t see – Iona’s story

Iona explores her experience with a form of OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) that manifests as distressing intrusive thoughts. She sheds light on the condition and her favourite coping strategies.

"You've got to get yourself together. You've got stuck in a moment and now you can't get out of it." I used to sing these lyrics - from Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of by U2 - quietly to myself whenever I was caught in an intrusive, looping thought. Like a scratched record that wouldn’t stop playing in my mind. It became a lifeline, something to cling onto whenever I felt trapped in a moment I couldn’t escape. A coping mechanism that defused the anxiety of what I later understood to be an OCD-cycle.

I was high-functioning on the outside. Inside, I was in a constant sparring match with thoughts that no one could see. For years, I struggled silently, trying to make sense of an invisible battle. Only later, I discovered its name: OCD.

I use the term ‘Pure-O’, short for purely obsessional OCD, an online phrase describing a form of OCD that appears to only involve intrusive thoughts, without the visible compulsions and rituals.