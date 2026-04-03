Ellis Horticulture Expands Garden Services Across Harrogate and Ripon

HARROGATE, NORTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing demand for reliable, high-quality garden care in North Yorkshire has led Ellis Horticulture to expand its services across Harrogate, Ripon and surrounding areas, offering homeowners a more professional and horticulture-led approach to garden maintenance.Based locally, Ellis Horticulture has quickly built a reputation for delivering consistent, detail-focused work across a range of services, from regular garden maintenance to more specialist pruning and garden restoration projects. With an emphasis on plant health and long-term care, the business aims to provide a more considered alternative to standard gardening services.As more homeowners look to improve and maintain their outdoor spaces, the need for dependable and knowledgeable support has become increasingly clear. Many clients are now searching for experienced gardeners in Harrogate and gardeners in Ripon , who can not only keep gardens tidy, but also support planting, pruning and overall garden development in a way that enhances both appearance and longevity.Ellis Horticulture works across a wide variety of garden types, from smaller residential spaces to larger properties and estates. Services include lawn care, hedge cutting, fruit tree pruning, planting, and full garden revivals, all delivered with a focus on reliability and attention to detail.Founder-led and hands-on, the business has positioned itself around clear communication and consistent results. Clients value not only the quality of the work, but also the ease of working with a team that prioritises professionalism and care.“We take a horticulture-led approach to everything we do,” said Cameron Ellis, founder of Ellis Horticulture. “It’s not just about keeping things neat, it’s about understanding how gardens grow and making sure they’re maintained in a way that supports long-term health.”The expansion across Harrogate, Ripon and Nidderdale reflects both increased demand and a commitment to serving the local community. With many gardens requiring ongoing care throughout the year, Ellis Horticulture provides structured maintenance plans alongside one-off projects, allowing clients to choose the level of support that suits their needs.As outdoor spaces continue to play an important role in how people use and enjoy their homes, the business is focused on helping clients create gardens that are not only visually appealing, but also practical and easy to manage.

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