GENCHI: World’s First Real-Life Avatar Platform Service Redefining Mobility — Travel Without Moving

GENCHI: World’s First Real-Life Avatar Platform Service Redefining Mobility GENCHI interface: Our interface combines a game-like interface and voice interaction to deliver an experience of “traveling without moving.” Resources that are available. Haptic experiences: Here we have a live interaction event with a Japanese baseball player playing for the Rakuten Eagles. Those who wish to can use smartphones to show their faces and thus be at two places at once.

In a divided world, GENCHI bridges distance, enabling connection, access to opportunities, and authentic self-expression

KOBE-SHI, HYOGO, JAPAN, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- toraru Co., Ltd. announces the development of GENCHI, a real-life avatar platform service designed to redefine mobility by enabling individuals to access remote locations without physical travel.

While April 1 is often associated with illusion, this announcement represents a tangible step toward realizing a new model of global connectivity.

Background: A World Without Distance

Global division continues to increase, widening both physical and psychological distances between people. These divisions arise from a complex combination of cultural differences, political interests, economic inequality, and historical tensions.

Research indicates that individuals with lower income levels are less likely to travel beyond their local regions, suggesting that access to new experiences is often tied to economic conditions. Limited travel opportunities reduce exposure to diverse cultures and perspectives, making mutual understanding more difficult.

Addressing these challenges requires new methods of connection that go beyond traditional physical travel.

About GENCHI

GENCHI is an avatar-based mobility platform that minimizes the constraints of distance by enabling remote presence through real-time visual, auditory, and tactile interaction.

Through a network of local operators, drones, and robotic systems, requesters can remotely perform activities such as:

・Purchasing goods

・Conducting inspections

・Communicating and negotiating

・Receiving on-site support

This system enables individuals to “travel” virtually while maintaining the ability to act and make decisions in real time.

The service is expected to be priced from approximately USD 7.

Future development plans include integration of all five senses—including taste and smell—to create a fully immersive experience tailored to individual needs.

toraru aims to establish a global network of local partners and resources, enabling near-instant access to destinations worldwide, similar in convenience to ride-hailing platforms such as Uber.

Company Mission

toraru Co., Ltd. aims to eliminate distance and create a world in which individuals can travel freely and live authentically.

The company is redefining mobility by connecting people to places, experiences, and opportunities without requiring physical movement. Demonstrations at major technology events showcasing connections between Japan and global audiences highlight the potential of this new mobility model and promote Japan’s cultural appeal.

The initial focus includes:

・Individuals who wish to experience Japan but face barriers to travel

・Professionals seeking more efficient alternatives to business travel

These use cases represent immediate opportunities for impact.

Founder Background

The concept for GENCHI originated from the personal experience of founder Jun Nishiguchi.

Due to family health circumstances, Nishiguchi became unable to travel, resulting in missed business opportunities and increasing isolation. This experience led to a fundamental question:

“Is it possible to be present somewhere without physically going there?”

This question became the foundation for GENCHI.

Unlike purely automated systems, GENCHI places human presence at its core. Local operators act as the requester's physical extension—serving as eyes, hands, and voice—enabling real-time participation in meetings, exploration, and decision-making.

Regarding this approach, Nishiguchi states:

“Presence is not only about efficiency. It requires empathy, adaptability, and human understanding. GENCHI is designed to remove invisible barriers such as distance and circumstance, replacing them with opportunity.”

Vision and Future Outlook

GENCHI challenges the conventional assumption that physical presence requires travel. By redefining what it means to “be somewhere,” the platform enables:

・Access to global opportunities

・Cross-border interaction

・Real-time participation regardless of location

This shift has the potential to create a new economic layer in which participation is determined by access rather than geography.

Future expansion will focus on developing a fully immersive platform incorporating all five senses, enabling requesters to experience environments and products globally without physical movement.

The long-term vision is to create a world in which individuals can pursue goals without limitation, regardless of location.

Availability and Contact

GENCHI is currently available for trial use within Japan (subject to network availability), allowing requesters worldwide to remotely experience locations across the country.

Requests can be made by providing:

・Desired location

・Date and time

・Intended on-site activities

toraru also welcomes inquiries regarding partnerships, employment opportunities, and media coverage.

Contact:

common@toraru.co.jp

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