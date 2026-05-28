Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Reveals Main Visual and Second Main PV Unveils the Opening Theme Song "Stella"

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the upcoming TV anime Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, based on the award-winning historical manga by Tomato Soup, unveiled its main visual and second main PV.

The TV anime premiere of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia will be a 1-hour special featuring both episodes 1 and 2 on Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 11:00 PM JST on TV Asahi Network.

In addition, the second wave of cast members—Ami Koshimizu, Hiro Shimono, Daisuke Namikawa, and Kenji Nojima—have been announced alongside new character information and cast comments.

Serialized in Japan on AKITASHOTEN’s Souffle website and written by Tomato Soup, A Witch’s Life in Mongol is a historical court drama set in the 13th-century Mongol Empire. It depicts the story of Sitara, a young girl who strives to survive a harsh fate by using knowledge as her weapon. The series has drawn significant attention, securing 1st place in Takarajimasha's Kono manga ga sugoi! 2023 (Women's Category) and placed in the Manga Taisho for two consecutive years, in 2023 and 2024.

Animation production will be handled by Science SARU, the internationally acclaimed studio behind works such as DAN DA DAN, The Heike Story, and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!.

Most recently, the manga was also awarded the Grand Prize in the Comic Division at the 55th Japan Cartoonists Association Awards.

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Reveals Main Visual and Second Main PV

SEKAI NO OWARI’s New Song “Stella” Announced as Opening Theme Song With Comment from Author:Tomato Soup

The newly released main visual depicts Sitara and Töregene set against the vast Mongolian landscape, surrounded by horses and sheep. Illustrated by Character Designer and Sakuga Chief Kenichi Yoshida, the visual captures the fateful meeting between the two women and hints at the epic story that awaits them.

The newly unveiled second main PV also marks the first appearance of Ögedei, the third son of Genghis Khan and future emperor of the Mongol Empire, as well as Jochi, Chagatai, and Töregene, the story’s other central protagonist.

Having lost her homeland to the empire, Sitara crosses paths with Töregene, who lost her family to the same force. Bound together by a shared desire for revenge, the two women set out to shake the mightiest empire on earth, as the trailer foreshadows the beginning of a sweeping epic tale.

Second Main PV: https://youtu.be/1oPCiZlXnYQ

SEKAI NO OWARI confirmed the new song for the Opening Theme Song!

SEKAI NO OWARI’s new song “Stella” will serve as the opening theme for the series. Renowned both in Japan and internationally for their distinctive worldview and overwhelming live performances, the band created this song especially for the anime, with music composed by Nakajin and lyrics written by Fukase to complement the series’ sweeping world and emotionally stirring story.

Comment from Author:Tomato Soup

When I first heard the completed song, I felt that it was written with deep empathy for the story’s protagonists.

Thrown suddenly into an unfamiliar world, they repeatedly question who they are meant to be. It is like reading the stars while searching for their own coordinates in the vastness—an endless and overwhelming struggle.

This song transforms that struggle into strength, and I believe it will surely become a source of hope for someone else as well.

The second wave of cast members—Ami Koshimizu, Hiro Shimono, Daisuke Namikawa, and Kenji Nojima—have been announced

Character Information and Cast Comments Also Revealed!

As part of the second wave of cast and character announcements, Kenji Nojima will voice Jochi, the first son of Genghis Khan, while Daisuke Namikawa and Hiro Shimono will portray the second and third sons, Chagatai and Ögedei, respectively, bringing the distinct personalities of the imperial princes to life. Ami Koshimizu has also been cast as Töregene, Ögedei’s sixth wife, who harbors deep resentment toward the Mongol Empire and views her husband with hostility due to the scars of her past.



Töregene (CV: Ami Koshimizu)

Ögedei’s sixth wife.

Due to her past, she harbors a deep hatred for the Mongol Empire and sees her husband as an enemy.

After meeting Sitara, she resolves to stand against the empire alongside her.

Comment from Ami Koshimizu

This work is based on real events from Mongolia’s long history, yet its charming art style makes the story incredibly approachable and easy to follow. Even with limited historical records available, the thoughts and emotions of the characters come through vividly.

There are also many intense scenes filled with psychological tension and verbal sparring that keep you on edge.

Personally, when portraying Töregene, I wanted to express her not simply as a “witch,” but as an individual harboring a hidden fragility.

I truly hope everyone will enjoy watching the series.

Ögedei (CV: Hiro Shimono)

The third son of Genghis Khan, emperor of the Mongol Empire.

Thoughtful and observant, he is known for his calm and generous nature.

With a broad and far-sighted perspective, he strives for the prosperity of the empire.

Comment from Hiro Shimono

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia explores the Mongol Empire—a setting I personally haven't had much exposure to until now. The story centers on the protagonist, Sitara, who vows revenge against the Empire after losing everything she holds dear. It depicts Mongolian life, customs, and the complex power dynamics and relationships within the royal family!!

I had the honor of voicing Ögedei, the third son of Genghis Khan and the future second Emperor of the Mongol Empire. Ögedei is a fun-loving, breezy character with a notorious love for drinking, but there’s a sense that there is much more to him beneath the surface. It was truly a joy to bring those layers to life!!

Beyond Ögedei, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is packed with captivating characters like Sitara!

I hope everyone will immerse themselves in the world while enjoying the series’ breathtaking visuals and music!!

Chagatai (CV: Daisuke Namikawa)

The second son of Genghis Khan, emperor of the Mongol Empire.

Though strict and deeply committed to law and order, he also has a compassionate side and genuinely wishes to protect the slaves and the people.

Comment from Daisuke Namikawa

This series carefully portrays cultures and customs that people rarely have the chance to learn about.

While it offers sharp insights into human intrigue and conflict, the gentle art style makes it very approachable and easy to watch.

I heard that the staff actually traveled to the region themselves to experience the atmosphere firsthand. You can truly feel the essence of that time and place through the music as well.

I hope everyone will fully enjoy this wonderfully unique, immersive anime.

Jochi (CV: Kenji Nojima)

The eldest son of Genghis Khan, emperor of the Mongol Empire.

As the eldest of the four brothers, he has a quiet and gentle nature.

Comment from Kenji Nojima

Set amid the turbulent and unforgiving era of the 13th-century Mongol Empire, the series presents a delicate, almost storybook-like visual world that immediately draws you in.

At the same time, the story confronts viewers with mercilessly harsh realities, where intellect is often crushed beneath violence and power.

It is precisely because of the seemingly gentle art style that the raw brilliance of human life shines through so vividly.

Please look forward to the broadcast in July 2026, and I hope everyone will immerse themselves in this story depicting the sweeping tide of history alongside us.

Special Panel Confirmed at Anime Expo 2026 Featuring Episodes 1–2 Screening and Guest Talk

Join us for the grand U.S. premiere of Episodes 1 and 2, featuring special guests Executive Director Naoko Yamada, Director Abel Góngora (Science SARU), and more! Be the first to learn exclusive behind-the-scenes details exploring the series' world, themes, and unique setting.

Date & Time: July 3 (Friday), 2:45 PM–4:05 PM (LA local time)

Venue: JW Diamond

Guests:

Naoko Yamada (Executive Director)

Abel Gongora (Director)

Rie Misumi (Producer, Science SARU)

Kazuki Endo (Producer, TV Asahi)

Overview

Story

A young girl and an empress.

Bound by a shared desire for revenge, the two will shake the mightiest empire the world has ever known.

After losing her mother and being torn far from her homeland, a young girl named Sitara is taken in by Fatima, a kind-hearted lady from a family of scholars.

"If you study and become wise, no matter what trouble befalls you, you’ll know the best way forward."

Deeply moved by the words of Fatima’s son, Muhammad, Sitara comes to understand the possibilities and importance of knowledge and begins to deepen her education.

She dreams that one day, she might catch up with Muhammad, who has set off on a journey in pursuit of wisdom...

Meanwhile, under the reign of Emperor Genghis Khan, the mighty Mongol Empire continues its unstoppable march, conquering nation after nation and expanding its influence across the world. Before long, the tides of history reach the city where Sitara lives.

After losing everything to Tolui, the empire’s Fourth Prince, and being taken captive, Sitara resolves to use the only thing she has left, her intellect, to infiltrate the royal court and bring down the empire from within.

Though a flame of revenge burns within her heart, Sitara outwardly devotes herself to serving the empire. One day, she has a fateful encounter with Töregene, the sixth wife of the Third Prince, Ögedei. Haunted by a tragic past of her own, Töregene too carries a deep hatred for the empire within her heart.

Sitara and Töregene, two women who were never meant to meet. The moment they join hands, the wheels of fate begin to turn.

Broadcast Info

The TV anime premiere of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia will be a 1-hour special featuring both episodes 1 and 2 on Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 11:00 PM JST on TV Asahi Network. Beginning the following week, the series will air every Saturday at 11:30 PM JST.

Staff

Original Story: Tomato Soup “A Witch's Life in Mongol” (Souﬄe/AKITASHOTEN)

Executive Director: Naoko Yamada

Director: Abel Gongora

Series Composition: Kanichi Kato

Character Design and Sakuga Chief: Kenichi Yoshida

Assistant Director: Takuya Fujikura

Art Director: Yuri Kabasawa

Color Design: Narumi Konno

Compositing Director: Naoki Takahashi

Editor: Kiyoshi Hirose

Music: Koshiro Hino

Sound Director: Noriyoshi Konuma

Animation Production: Science SARU

Cast

Sitara: Akira Sekine

Töregene: Ami Koshimizu

Fatima: Houko Kuwashima

Muhammad: Jun Saito

Ögedei: Hiro Shimono

Tolui: Ryota Suzuki

Shira: Miyu Irino

Chagatai: Daisuke Namikawa

Jochi: Kenji Nojima

Opening Theme Song

SEKAI NO OWARI

"Stella"

Links

Official Website: http://anime-jaadugar.com/

Official X (Japanese): @anime_jaadugar (https://x.com/anime_jaadugar)

Official X (Global): @Jaadugar_global (https://x.com/Jaadugar_global)

About Science SARU

Science SARU is an animation production company committed to nurturing new talent and implementing cutting-edge

creative technology; the company has produced projects across different mediums, including for television,

film, and streaming.

Representative works include the Annecy International Animation Film Festival Feature Film Grand Prix (Cristal)

winner Lu Over the Wall, as well as The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl, DEVILMAN crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off

Eizouken!, INU-OH, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, The Colors Within, and DAN DA DAN. The company is praised

worldwide for its high-quality work.

Science SARU’s Official Site: https://sciencesaru.com/

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Corporation is a national commercial broadcaster in Japan, leading the Japanese content industry and

having 23 network affiliate stations covering the nation. TV Asahi produces and airs animation such as "Doraemon"

from 1979, "Shin chan" from 1992, and the more recent "The Dangers in My Heart" and “Akane-banashi”. TV Asahi is also actively expanding into new businesses, including the production of original

anime series in India and collaborative projects with partnering studios in Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, and the

US.

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When using images from the work, please include the copyright notation below.

©Tomato Soup(AKITASHOTEN)/Jaadugar Committee

Manga Info

Title: A Witch’s Life in Mongol

Author: Tomato Soup

Serialized by AKITASHOTEN in Japan, available in English from YenPress

Link: https://yenpress.com/series/a-witch-s-life-in-mongol

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