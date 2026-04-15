BC Group Highlights Role in Transformative HollywoodHUB Affordable Housing Development

Development Management is the management of the entire process of bringing a vision to life in the built environment. HollywoodHUB is an affordable housing project at the Hollywood Transit Center that leverages over $111 million of public and private financing and delivers 222 units of housing with a focus on serving families. BC Group is a commercial real estate project management company.

BC Group is proud to announce its involvement in HollywoodHUB, a landmark affordable housing development rising at Portland’s Hollywood Transit Center.

Projects like HollywoodHUB represent the future of affordable housing. They don't just add units, they create stable, connected communities with access to transit, services, and opportunity.” — Bob Beauchemin, President

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BC Group, a leading real estate development and construction management firm, is proud to announce its involvement in HollywoodHUB , a landmark affordable housing development rising at Portland’s Hollywood Transit Center.The 12-story, transit-oriented project will deliver more than 220 affordable housing units, making it one of the largest developments of its kind in the Portland metropolitan area. Designed to serve families and individuals across a range of income levels, HollywoodHUB reflects a growing commitment to equitable, community-centered housing solutions in high-demand urban areas.BC Group is part of a broader team of public and private partners supporting the delivery of this complex project. Drawing on its experience working with nonprofit developers, government agencies, and mission-driven stakeholders, the firm contributes critical expertise in project coordination, development oversight, and execution strategy.“Projects like HollywoodHUB represent the future of affordable housing,” said Bob Beauchemin, President at BC Group. “They’re not just about adding units; they’re about creating stable, connected communities with access to transit, services, and opportunity.”Developed by BRIDGE Housing in partnership with local agencies and transit authorities, HollywoodHUB is being constructed on land owned by TriMet and is designed to integrate directly with Portland’s light rail and bus network. The development will include a significant number of family-sized units, along with on-site services and energy-efficient building features aimed at long-term sustainability.With innovative financing structures supporting construction, the project underscores the scale and urgency of affordable housing needs in the region.BC Group’s involvement aligns with its broader portfolio of affordable and supportive housing initiatives, where the firm regularly serves as a trusted partner helping guide projects from concept through completion. Its work emphasizes collaboration, efficiency, and outcomes that extend beyond construction and support long-term community stability and growth. Construction on hollywoodHUB is currently underway, with completion anticipated in the first quarter of 2027.BC Group is a real estate development and construction management firm specializing in services for developers, nonprofits, and public agencies. With a strong track record across multifamily, senior housing and affordable housing projects, BC Group delivers strategic guidance and hands-on support to help clients successfully navigate complex development environments.

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