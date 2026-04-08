AtroPIM Delivers End-to-End Amazon Integration, Now Including A+ Content

With AtroPIM connected to Amazon, your product data stays accurate, consistent, and ready to sell across every listing.

AtroPIM connects your product data directly to Amazon, now with A+ Content support, so your listings stay accurate, complete, and always up to date

REGENSBURG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For manufacturers, brand owners, and online sellers, getting product data right on Amazon has never been easy. Between managing thousands of SKUs, syncing inventory, keeping listings accurate across multiple marketplaces, and now competing for attention with rich content, the operational pressure is real. AtroPIM, one of the few fully open-source PIM systems on the market with no vendor lock-in and no limits on users or product records, has extended its Amazon integration to include A+ Content. AtroPIM's users can now manage, enrich, and publish enhanced product pages directly from AtroPIM.

One System, Full Amazon Coverage

AtroPIM's Amazon integration is not a superficial plug-in. It is a configurable, modular integration built on Amazon's Selling Partner API (SP-API), which means data flows reliably between AtroPIM and Amazon without manual exports, formatting gymnastics, or guesswork about middleware. Sellers can synchronize product data, including variants, images, attributes, categories, classifications, pricing, and inventory, in either one-way or two-way mode. Marketplace taxonomies and attribute structures are downloaded automatically from Amazon, so your team is always mapping to current, correct data.

The integration supports both Seller Central (third-party sellers) and Vendor Central (brands selling directly to Amazon as a supplier), which covers the full range of Amazon selling models. For businesses operating across multiple regions, the connector handles multiple Amazon marketplaces from a single product record.

What A+ Content Support Actually Means

A+ Content is Amazon's format for enhanced product detail pages. Instead of a plain text description, sellers can present their products with structured layouts, comparison charts, rich imagery, and brand storytelling. According to Amazon itself, adding A+ Content to a product listing can increase conversion rates by 3 to 10% on average, with Premium A+ Content pushing that figure up to 20%.

Until now, managing A+ Content meant working directly in Amazon's Seller Central or Vendor Central interface, disconnected from the rest of your product data. With AtroPIM, A+ Content is managed through the Components module, which provides 12 configurable out-of-the-box components representing Amazon's A+ layout modules. You build and control the content structure inside AtroPIM, then export it to Amazon alongside the rest of your product data. Everything stays in one place, version-controlled and tied directly to the product record it belongs to.

This matters especially for companies with large or complex catalogs. When a product changes, its A+ Content can be updated in the same workflow, not as a separate manual task in a separate system.

Bidirectional Sync: Data Does Not Just Flow One Way

Most teams think about pushing data to Amazon. Fewer think about pulling data back from it. AtroPIM's full integration option covers both directions. Order data, inventory levels, customer information, and listing status can all be synchronized back into AtroPIM on a configurable schedule or triggered automatically by events using the Workflows module. This gives operations and sales teams a real-time picture of what is happening on Amazon without logging into yet another dashboard.

For businesses running AtroPIM as the central hub connecting their ERP and Amazon, this bidirectional flow removes the manual reconciliation that typically eats hours every week.

Built for Complexity, Without Vendor Lock-In

AtroPIM is fully open-source software, licensed under the GNU GPLv3. The core platform is free. Unlike subscription-heavy PIM platforms where costs climb sharply as your catalog or team grows, AtroPIM is built on a model that doesn't penalize you for scaling. Companies that need to keep product data on their own infrastructure can run AtroPIM on-premise. Those who prefer a managed environment can use the SaaS option. Either way, the software and its integrations work the same, and your team can handle configuration independently without depending on a vendor for every change.

More Than a Classic PIM

AtroPIM covers the full range of PIM features modern product teams rely on: from data modeling and digital asset management to channel syndication and marketplace integrations. It is built on AtroCore, a broader data management platform. This means it handles not just product information, but integrations with ERPs, ecommerce, marketplaces, and other systems, custom entity types, complex data relationships, PIM workflows, digital asset management, native PDF generation for product sheets and catalogs, and more. For manufacturers and distributors managing technical product data across multiple channels, this depth is what separates a real operational tool from a content repository with a connector bolted on.

The Amazon integration reflects that same philosophy. Data feeds are fully transparent and configurable. Synchronization schedules can be set independently for each feed or group of feeds. Custom business logic can be built in through the workflow engine. Nothing is a black box.

For Sellers Who Are Done Improvising

Managing Amazon listings through spreadsheets, manual uploads, or disconnected tools works until it does not. As catalogs grow, marketplaces multiply, and content requirements like A+ pages become table stakes, the gap between improvised processes and a proper system becomes a competitive disadvantage. AtroPIM's Amazon integration, now with A+ Content support, is built for businesses that have reached that point and want a solution they can actually own, configure, and scale, without locking themselves into a vendor relationship that becomes harder to exit the longer they stay.

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